New York Fashion Week attendees got quite the surprise on Thursday when protestors crashed the runway at the Coach show.

With stars like Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour sitting in the front row of the show, a blonde woman wearing a blush pink crop top and matching skirt was spotted proudly carrying a sign that read, "Coach: Leather Kills," with the PETA logo at the bottom. Another black-haired woman also protested the show, seemingly wearing body paint to look like a skinless human with the message, "Coach Leather Kills" painted across her chest.

The woman with the sign was grabbed by a security guard and spotted struggling as she was carried out of the venue.

Lopez and Wintour were filmed looking at the protestors before turning their attention back to the rest of the runway looks.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Lopez didn't acknowledge the protestor on social media, but she did make a Devil Wears Prada reference, posting a video of her and Wintour in the front row of the show with the audio of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly from the film with Anne Hathaway, saying, "Oh, don't be ridiculous, Andrea, everybody wants this. Everybody wants to be us."

Lopez captioned the post, "Meta moment… lol… COACH NYFW @StuartVevers @voguemagazine #AnnaWintour."

For the glam event, Lopez wore a tan suede coat with fringe accents and snakeskin, thigh-high boots.

PETA posted about the protest on social media channels, sharing a video of the moment and writing, "⚠️ PETA is taking over the runway at #NYFW ⚠️It’s time to STOP selling someone else’s skin and drop leather, @coach!"

RELATED CONTENT: