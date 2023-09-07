Julia Fox doesn't understand why her body is so controversial. The 33-year-old actress and model made headlines earlier this week when she stepped out in a Pretty Little Thing black trench coat, which she opened up to reveal a next-to-naked look featuring metal nipple pasties, and a chain bra top and bottoms.

"I got in trouble for that one," the Uncut Gems star quipped to ET's Rachel Smith of the New York Fashion Week. "There were a lot of haters, being like, 'This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.' But, it's like, 'Why?' It's just my body."

Fox, who is not one to shy away from showing some skin, mused, "Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, What the heck!"

ET spoke with the actress on Wednesday in New York City at Victoria's Secret event in celebration of The Tour '23, and she admitted that her look for this occasion, a strapless semi-sheer silver dress and gothic black angel wings, was "pretty tame." She did, however, rock a dark mullet hairstyle in honor of New York Fashion Week.

"We're rocking a mullet today because I think Fashion Week is a mullet — it's business in the front, party in the back," she told ET.

As for how she dresses in real life, Fox admitted that her at-home wear is much more casual.

"If people could see what I dress like in my day to day, it's literally like boxers, stained, dirty T-shirts, Adidas slides. It's not this," she said, laughing. "That's kind of why when I do get dressed up, I want to go all out because my real life is so unglamorous."

Fox is one of many new faces taking to the Victoria's Secret runway this year as the lingerie brand undergoes an overhaul.

"I'm really happy about it. I grew up wearing Victoria's Secret and stealing the underwear and bras, but that's the old me," Fox said, laughing. "Now I get it for free! Still not paying, take notes."

Noting that she grew up watching the original Victoria's Secret Angels, Fox acknowledged the shift in beauty standards for the 2023 show.

"All of them were such staples in my childhood, for better or for worse," she shared. "I love that the brand has branched out and has worked with inclusivity and different body types, and it's so beautiful."

Victoria Secret's The Tour '23 event launched the brand's reimagined fashion show, four years after canceling its iconic event. It will air Tuesday, Sept. 26 on Amazon Prime.

Emily Ratajkowski, Doja Cat, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Candace Swanepoel, Brooke Shields, Lourdes Leon, Renee Rapp, and more models and performers alike also showed up for the big event.

