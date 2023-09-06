She's at it again! While Julia Fox might have looked tame (by her standards) sitting in the front row at the New York Fashion Week PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show on Tuesday, the 33-year-old actress and model didn't shy away from her bold nature outside of the venue.

Fox was spotted donning an open black trench coat from the PLT collection with not much else underneath, embracing the "naked dressing" trend.

The Uncut Gems star sported tiny metal lingerie, which included the equivalent of nipple pasties with chains that formed a bra top and cutout metal for the bottoms.

She paired the look with black ankle boots and black lipstick.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox was fearless, showing off the revealing look while walking down the street in New York City and posing on the red carpet ahead of the fashion show. Once inside the Cipriani 25 Broadway venue for the show, Fox tied her trench coat closed, posing alongside stars Emily Ratajkowski, Tommy Dorfman, and Lori Harvey.

The famed ex of Kanye West and single mom has always been daring with her fashion choices. Watch the clip below for more.

