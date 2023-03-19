Like an open book. Julia Fox isn't afraid to address some of her controversies and the myriad of rumors swirling about her online.

The Uncut Gems star recently sat down with ET's Denny Directo on the set of her video podcast Forbidden Fruits -- where they were joined by Fox's co-host Niki Takesh -- and they opened up about a few recent news items that have dominated the headlines for Fox.

Starting, of course with her "very underwhelming" apartment tour that raised quite a few eyebrows from followers online. While many fans felt the tour was relatable, others criticized her and accused her of either pretending to be modest or for having mice in her apartment.

"I feel like a lot of people outed themselves for never having been to New York when the outrage about the mouse happened, because it's like, everybody has mice here!" Fox explained. "It's when you have rats that you need to regulate. [That's a] very important distinction."

"Yeah, every building in New York has mice," Takesh added with a laugh.

"When I was little, I used to have so much fun catching them and releasing them," added Fox, who grew up in the Big Apple. "But now, it's like, I'm tired and, like, do I wanna go catch a mouse after a 16-hour day? No, I'm just gonna convince myself that the mouse is a pet."

Fox also set the record straight when it came to online rumors that claim she's been taking weight-loss drugs, including a popular diabetes medicine that has been used by many for its proven weight-loss capabilities.

"All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight loss things... people are saying that I'm taking Ozempic or whatever it's called," Fox said. "I'm not and I've never have... I would never do that. There are diabetics that need it."

"It's a diabetes medication and there's people that actually need it," Takesh added, referring to the ongoing shortage and lack of availability for those who need the drug due to the demand for people using it for weight loss.

Their personal lives, dramas and controversies will all be laid out during the second season of their podcast, Forbidden Fruits, which kicked off Mar. 17. Fans can check the show out on Spotify.

