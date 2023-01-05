Julia Fox Hints at Extravagant Date With Drake: 'It Was Just Great'
Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Brought a 'Spark' Back Into Her…
North West and Penelope Disick Give Their BFFs TikTok Makeovers
Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional Over Kanye West Co-Parenting Diffi…
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashians' Christmas Party
Why Henry Cavill Will ‘Not Be Returning As Superman’
See North West Prank Little Brother Psalm With Makeover While He…
Christina Applegate’s Most Iconic ET Moments
Nick Carter Makes First Appearance Since Sexual Assault Allegati…
Lily Collins Reflects on ‘Adventures’ With Husband Charlie McDow…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's R…
Kate Winslet Addresses ‘The Holiday’ Sequel Rumors at ‘Avatar: T…
‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Teases Big Cliffhangers and What Fans Can …
Howard Stern Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Whiny B****es'
Diddy Reacts to Yung Miami 'Side Chick' Claims After Welcoming B…
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere: Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthingto…
The Bacon Brothers Kick Off New Season of 'Carpool Karaoke!'
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional as Her Final Season Wit…
'Loren & Alexei': Loren Discusses Moving to Israel With Her Frie…
Meghan Markle's Story About 'Jarring' Kate Middleton Hug in Docu…
Talk about quite the rich flex on a date!
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Julia Fox dished on the best celebrity date she's been on. "Flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags -- it was just great," she described.
But who was the date with? Initially, Fox kept her lips sealed. "I can’t say. I really, really can't say," she added, "but it was obviously an A-lister."
While she would not put a name to the extravagant memory, it didn't take long for fans to figure it out. "Everyone wants to know if it was Drake that took you on that date," host Andy Cohen later said.
After a long sigh, Fox answered coyly, "Maybe... shouldn't have given me that shot."
@bravowwhl Julia Fox opens up about her best date with a celebrity & teases that it was with rapper Drake. #WWHL♬ original sound - BravoWWHL
A year ago, the Uncut Gems actress addressed rumors that she had dated the GRAMMY-winning rapper prior to her brief romance with Kanye West. "He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened," she said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast. "We were just, like, friends hanging out... Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating."
As for West, she confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that she has not spoken to the disgraced star in almost a year.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Walks Same Carpet as Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox
Julia Fox Opens Up About 'Very Difficult' ADHD and OCD Conditions
Julia Fox Reveals the Red Flags That Led to Her and Kanye West's Split
Julia Fox and Amelia Hamlin Hang Out After Kardashian Family Breakups
Related Gallery