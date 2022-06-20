Julia Fox and Amelia Gray Hamlin shared more than just their Kardashian family connection over the weekend. Hamlin shared several shots of her and Fox touching tongues as they both licked a red lollipop. Kanye "Ye" West and Scott Disick's exes, who both rocked bleached-blonde eyebrows, posed for the camera in what appeared to be a night out on the town, complete with a pink limousine.

Hamlin rocked a tiny, pink chainlink bra top and matching tweed mini skirt, while Fox sported a black, leather bodysuit that featured a high cut-out on each hip. She paired the bodysuit with a pair of low-rise, ripped denim jeans.

Hamlin captioned the photo slideshow with a series of pink emojis, "💞👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🍭🧠🫧🎀💓🫠," with Fox, meanwhile showing up in the comments to leave behind the people with bunny ears emoji, "👯‍♀️."

Fox famously dated West after first meeting in Miami at a New Year's Eve party. Their whirlwind romance came to an end soon after, with Fox confirming in February, the pair had called it quits.

While their romance was short-lived, the Uncut Gems actress told ET it was the "best thing" that could have happened to her.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," Fox said of dating the Donda artist.

According to Fox, dating West was "like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

Hamlin, on the other hand, dated Disick for nearly a year. The two were first linked in October 2020. The former couple called it quits in September, shortly after Disick's alleged DMs about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker's relationship.

In the months since their split, both Hamlin's mom, Lisa Rinna, and dad, Harry Hamlin, have talked about her romance with the 39-year-old reality star.

During a late November episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 70-year-old actor responded to a fan who wanted to know the reason behind the breakup, and if he was secretly happy that his daughter was no longer with Scott.

Harry called the question "interesting," and said, "Look, Amelia's doing great. She's living in New York and she's having the time of her life solo. I have no idea, I didn't pull the curtain, I have no idea what exactly happened there. I'm just glad that she is solo, put it that way."

Lisa also weighed in on the split during an October WWHL episode and touched on if the alleged DM scandal played a part in the breakup.

"Well, I don't think that was helpful. There's never one reason why, I think, people split up," she candidly said. "You know, now's the time to heal. Now's the time for everyone to heal."

