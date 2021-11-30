Lisa Rinna and Daughter Amelia Hamlin Are Twinning in Matching Leather Looks
Delilah and Amelia Hamlin Share Advice Mom Lisa Rinna Gave Them …
Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld on Creating Their ‘Fun’ Dynam…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Pete Gets the Surprise of His (Undead) Life…
Carly Pearce Says She Feels ‘Lucky’ After Sharing Smooch With Bo…
'90 Day Fiancé': Kenny's Kids Oppose Him Adopting a Child With A…
'Love Hard’s Heather McMahan on Enjoying Her Success (Exclusive)
‘The Family Chantel’: See the Family React to Jah and Winter’s E…
What Taylor Swift Would Tell Her Younger Self as She Releases ‘R…
'The Family Chantel’: Pedro Has Difficulty Talking to His Family…
AMAs: JoJo Sports Chain-Metal Dress and Jokes About Being 'Embar…
Will Smith Calls ‘King Richard’ ‘One of the Most Amazing Stories…
Watch Jace Norman Return as Henry Hart in 'Danger Force' (Exclus…
'90 Day: The Single Life’: Stephanie Reveals Sexual Awakening Af…
Lindsay Lohan Engaged to Boyfriend Bader Shammas
Why Don't We on New Era and Moving Past Industry Trauma (Exclusi…
Venus Williams Jokes She ‘Died’ After Hearing Will Smith Would P…
Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 10-Year Friendship With Taylor Swift (Exc…
Royal Insider Claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Involve…
Seeing double! Lisa Rinna and her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, have a clear family connection.
The 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her 20-year-old model daughter snapped some look-alike pics together to promote Hamlin's new lip color for the reality star's Rinna Beauty line, and the resemblance is uncanny.
In the shots, the mother-daughter duo are rocking matching leather looks with Rinna in a leather tank top and pants and Hamlin in a leather crop top, with lots of straps paired with her own high-waisted pants and a leather beret.
The pair also changed into high-waisted light jeans and corset tops for a "biker babes" look. Hamlin shared a video of the chic shoot on her Instagram page, talking about her mom approaching her to create her own lip color for her beauty company.
"I was sooo excited. Growing up my first memories are of raiding my mom's lipstick drawer and trying every single color on," she recalled. "I did this like it was a sport. I loved trying on all the different colors. This project was really close to my heart."
This isn't the first time Hamlin has looked like her famous mom. Back in May, the model posed in some of Rinna's most iconic looks, including her wedding dress, for a photo shoot in Paper Magazine.
For more, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Amelia Gray Hamlin Poses as Mom Lisa Rinna in Her Wedding Dress
Lisa Rinna Opens Up About Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split
Lisa Rinna Reacts to Daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick Split