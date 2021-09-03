Amelia Hamlin is "annoyed" with Scott Disick after his alleged DMs with Younes Bendjima.

Disick, 38, made headlines this week after Kourtney Kardashian's ex boyfriend claimed that Disick sent him a direct message criticizing Kardashian's trip with Travis Barker. As for Disick's 20-year-old model, a source tells ET that she wasn't too happy about the alleged exchange.

"Amelia was definitely annoyed by Scott [allegedly] DMing Younes about Kourtney, but she's not going to do anything about it and they're still together," the source tells ET. "They are spending Labor Day in New York and planning to go to The Hamptons and then be in NYC for Fashion Week."

The source adds, "Scott is trying to move on from the whole situation, but is a little embarrassed that he reached out to Younes and that he posted their exchange."

In the alleged DM from Disick there's a photo of Kardashian, 42, kissing and straddling Barker, 45. The message reads, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy."

Younes, 28, called the father of three out, posting the alleged DM to his Instagram account.

Earlier this week, a source told ET that Disick was "salty" about his ex's new relationship with the Blink-182 drummer.

"Scott has always been a little salty and upset about Kourtney and Travis' relationship from the beginning," the source said. "He doesn't love thinking or talking about it. He tries to focus on his own life as much as possible, but sometimes it feels like it's in his face and hard to avoid. Seeing Kourtney and Travis get more and more serious and her move on in this intense way has been a bit of a sore subject."

As for Kardashian -- who shares 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 6-year-old Reign with Disick -- a separate source told ET that she and Barker "don’t care about Scott’s opinion, but Kourtney is upset it’s now public."

The mother of three is concerned how stories about them in the media will affect their children, with the source adding, "Scott and Kourtney have always had a public united front and have done a great job co-parenting. Kourtney doesn’t want her kids seeing anything online that makes it look like their parents don’t get along."

