Like mother, like son!

Julia Fox stepped out at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday with the most adorable plus one -- her son, Valentino, proving that fashion runs in the Fox family.

In new pics taken at the Diesel Fashion Show, the mother-son duo twinned in denim, with Valentino, 2, in a denim vest, jeans, jacket and black-heeled cowboy boots. Mom, meanwhile, had a midriff-bearing moment, sporting an olive green bandeau top with low-rise jeans. She coupled the look with a matching green-and-blue denim jacket, which she rocked off the shoulder. Fox accessorized the outfit with a two-toned denim purse from the Italian clothing company, and completed the head-to-toe denim moment with a pair of denim heels.

The brand is one that's near and dear to Fox's heart, with the actress starring in the fashion house's fall 2020 ad campaign.

The Uncut Gems star, who recently dyed her hair red during New York Fashion Week, went for a deeper shade of the hue, keeping her eyebrows barely there and accentuating her eyes with a light green eyeshadow and dark liner.

It's not the toddler's first fashion week, either. Valentino joined Fox, who shares Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, back in September at the Elena Velez fashion show at Chelsea Factory, part of NYFW, where the duo dressed in all-black attire.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Diesel

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The new pics of Fox and her little one come just days after the fashion-forward star made a major fashion statement at NYFW, when she carried a "body bag"-style vinyl purse by designer Mikhael Kale.

The black bag, designed to resemble a woman's body, looked nearly proportionate to an average-size woman and came complete with long, blonde hair cascading from its head. As for the rest of Fox's look, she showed off her new fiery red hair -- which she dyed herself -- with her eyebrows dyed red to match. She also rocked a bold red lip.

Her outfit was similar to that of the "body bag" she was carrying, with Fox wearing a cropped vinyl jacket and gloves by the designer, which she paired with gray, brief-type boxer shorts and platform leather boots.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox shared several looks from NYFW, including a feather and leather number by SEKS, a Luis De Javier dress, which saw two bull horns protruding from the bodice.

