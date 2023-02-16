Julia Fox Wears 'A Body Bag' Purse During NYFW -- See the Pics!

Julia Fox definitely knows how to make a fashion statement. The Uncut Gems star was seen on the streets of New York City Wednesday night carrying a vinyl Mikhael Kale bag resembling a woman's body.

The black bag looked nearly proportionate to an average size woman and came complete with long, blonde hair cascading from its head. As for the rest of Fox's look, her signature dark brown locks were dyed a fiery red, with her eyebrows dyed red to match. She also rocked a bold red lip.

Her outfit was similar to that of the "body bag" she was carrying, with Fox wearing a cropped vinyl jacket and gloves by the designer, which she paired with gray, brief-type boxer shorts and platform leather boots.

In addition to sharing pics of Fox, Kale shared a look at the bag in action, fashioning it in various poses, as Fox did while photographed in NYC.

Earlier this week, Fox shared several looks from NYFW, including a feather and leather number by SEKS a Luis De Javier dress, which saw two bull horns protruding from the bodice. After walking in De Javier's show she took to Instagram afterward to praise the designer.

"I am beyond honored to be part of this MAJOR moment in fashion history @luisdejavier ever since we first met I knew u were destined for greatness i love you thank you for inspiring me💋💋💋," the 33-year-old actress wrote. "also this is the same synagogue that Alexander McQueen had his debut show in and trust me it’s no coincidence 🌙✨"

Fox has been known to make bold fashion choices, from carrying a hair bag at the Vanity Fair Oscar party and an all-leather gown by Han Kjøbenhavn that featured a striking claw wrapped around the neck, to grocery shopping in her underwear.

