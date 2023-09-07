Doja Cat Reveals Truth Behind Viral Neck Brace Photo (Exclusive)

Doja Cat is continuing to keep her fans on their toes. In New York City on Wednesday, ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 27-year-old singer at Victoria's Secret event to celebrate The Tour '23, where she discussed an Instagram photo that had fans worried.

On Wednesday, Doja uploaded a picture of herself donning a neck brace, writing, "I’m fine my neck is fine." The image raised concerns among her followers regarding her well-being. However, it seems that there's no reason to worry, as Doja has now reassured everyone that she's doing just fine.

"I’m surprised we aren’t seeing you with a neck brace tonight. What gives with that Instagram post?" ET asked.

"So, my friend here, my date, my lovely date got whiplash and he takes it off sometimes and I stole it from him. I’m literally fine. Completely fine, my neck is great," said Doja.

Victoria's Secret The Tour '23 event launches the brand's reimagined show, four years after canceling its iconic event. It will air Tuesday, Sept. 26 on Amazon Prime.

Last month, not long after lashing out at her own fan base and telling them to "get a job," the rapper-singer lost fans by the thousands on social media.

According to multiple reports, the "Attention" artist lost over 187,000 followers on Instagram alone. What's more, some of her biggest fan accounts deactivated their Twitter pages in protest of how she's been treating them.

Doja, who has been known for getting confrontational with her fans on social media went off in a since-deleted tweet in which she blasted her fans for referring to themselves as "kittenz" or "kitten." She tweeted, "My fans don't get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

A month after losing Instagram followers for speaking negatively about her fans, Doja addressed the situation.

"Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I feel free."

The same day she released a statement, Doja Cat was announced as one of three cover stars for Harper's Bazaar's September 23 Icons issue. In the accompanying interview, which was conducted prior to all of the unfollowing drama, Doja Cat praises her fans.

"I appreciate when people speak up for someone who is getting bullied or attacked by internet trolls. … Some of the most moving moments for me have been when my fans have stood up for me or for other people," she said. "That's fighting for something real. I really appreciate that because people like to s**t-talk."

