Style

Pink Sports a Cute Exercise Dress on a Family Trip — Shop the Star's Look

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Pink in Outdoor Voices dress
Outdoor Voices
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 1:30 PM PST, February 13, 2024

Score Pink's Outdoor Voices outfit while it's still in stock.

If your fitness New Year's resolutions are still going strong, take a note from Pink and get your exercise in a fun way by taking a bike ride.

The singer recently showed off her perfect biking outfit on Instagram in a post about her family trip to Sydney, Australia, where the star recently performed. Pink looked fab during her free time in Australia in the Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress in the color evergreen.

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

While we love Pink's choice of evergreen, this dress with adjustable straps is available in four colors. Plus, its hidden shorts have a delightful bonus: pockets.

The "Try" singer hopped on Instagram to share the fun times she had with her family down under, captioning her post: "Takin her out for a rip there bud! Being tourist dorks is fun." 

Exercise dresses with shorts underneath have long been trending and this style from Outdoor Voices is top-rated. Shop Pink's bike-ride dress below, and hurry, as some sizes have already sold out in the evergreen shade.

Shop Outdoor Voices

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Retinol Products for the Face and Body

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Retinol Products for the Face and Body

Shop Jennifer Lopez’s Intimissimi Lingerie Collection

Style

Shop Jennifer Lopez’s Intimissimi Lingerie Collection

This Oprah-Approved Beauty Brand Is Offering 40% Off All Products Now

Sales & Deals

This Oprah-Approved Beauty Brand Is Offering 40% Off All Products Now

Pink Claps Back at Troll Who Says She's 'Getting Old'

Music

Pink Claps Back at Troll Who Says She's 'Getting Old'

Tags: