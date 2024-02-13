If your fitness New Year's resolutions are still going strong, take a note from Pink and get your exercise in a fun way by taking a bike ride.

The singer recently showed off her perfect biking outfit on Instagram in a post about her family trip to Sydney, Australia, where the star recently performed. Pink looked fab during her free time in Australia in the Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress in the color evergreen.

The "Try" singer hopped on Instagram to share the fun times she had with her family down under, captioning her post: "Takin her out for a rip there bud! Being tourist dorks is fun."

Exercise dresses with shorts underneath have long been trending and this style from Outdoor Voices is top-rated. Shop Pink's bike-ride dress below, and hurry, as some sizes have already sold out in the evergreen shade.

Shop Outdoor Voices