In case you didn't know already, the lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section is the place to find hundreds of the brand's best-selling styles at a fraction of the price. Whether you're wearing their pieces to work out or run errands, lululemon's under-the-radar sale items include everything from athletic gear to loungewear and travel-ready apparel.
Ahead of Presidents' Day, lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just got an epic restock. From best-selling leggings and running shorts to puffer jackets, sneakers and so much more, you can revamp your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Now's your chance to snag some huge scores at lululemon that are not just gym staples, but are also irresistible go-to's for everyday wear. Because the brand's popular activewear is made from high-performance, sweat-wicking fabrics that are silky smooth and lightweight, the best pieces can be pricey. That's why these early Presidents' Day specials at lululemon are the perfect opportunity to get started on your closet upgrade.
When it comes to staying committed to your workout routine during the winter, fresh and comfortable activewear never fails to keep you moving. This week's offerings include the viral Everywhere Belt Bag and buttery soft Align leggings for as low as $29. Below, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.
Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Women
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"
These leggings are made with lululemon's fastest-drying Everlux fabric that quickly pulls moisture away before it can slow you down. Plus, the matte, brushed exterior feels cool and smooth against your skin.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 12 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear.
lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
Keep your phone, keys and wallet close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
The "run-first, train-second" design of these shoes mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.
Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme
These mid-rise, tapered trousers feature classic tailoring and four-way stretch Luxtreme fabric for a sleek look and feel.
Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"
Designed for running, lululemon's Fast and Free collection allows for unrestricted movement and incredibly lightweight coverage that passes the squat test.
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.
Push Your Pace Jacket
Power through cool-weather runs in the Push Your Pace Jacket, featuring lululemon's lightweight PrimaLoft insulation.
Court Crush Dress
This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone.
lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
Stay cool, comfortable, and on trend with these biker shorts that are available in a wide range of colors and patterns.
Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Men
Warp Light Packable Jacket
Take your workout outdoors in this jacket with panels of technical mesh fabric for that breezy feeling on sweaty skin.
lululemon Fundamental Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt Pocket
This wardrobe staple blends cottony-soft fabric with lululemon's abrasion-resistant and anti-stink technologies for a classic top that’ll last.
Wunder Puff Vest Tech Canvas
Take winter by storm in this warm and comfy puffer jacket insulated with plush channels of 600-fill-power down.
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"
Designed for running and training, these lightweight and versatile shorts provide maximum comfort.
lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip
Get 50% off this oversized pullover for an instant dose of comfort any day of the week.
lululemon Steady State Jogger
These fleece joggers put softness first, so you can bring comfort wherever you go.
lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt Pocket
White tees are wardrobe staples and this oversized lululemon styles blends cottony-soft fabric with anti-stink technologies for a classic look that’ll last.
Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant
These joggers use spacer construction to create a warm, lofty fabric that feels soft and has a slightly structured look.
Down for It All Jacket
Stay warm in this water-resistant and insulated jacket. Lightweight goose down is paired with stretchy fabric panels so you can move with ease.
