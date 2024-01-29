Sales & Deals

Lululemon Added Hundreds of Items to Its 'We Made Too Much' Section Ahead of Presidents' Day

From workout to everyday essentials, the lululemon We Made Too Much section is too good to pass up.

In case you didn't know already, the lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section is the place to find hundreds of the brand's best-selling styles at a fraction of the price. Whether you're wearing their pieces to work out or run errands, lululemon's under-the-radar sale items include everything from athletic gear to loungewear and travel-ready apparel.

Ahead of Presidents' Day, lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just got an epic restock. From best-selling leggings and running shorts to puffer jackets, sneakers and so much more, you can revamp your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Shop lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Restock

Now's your chance to snag some huge scores at lululemon that are not just gym staples, but are also irresistible go-to's for everyday wear. Because the brand's popular activewear is made from high-performance, sweat-wicking fabrics that are silky smooth and lightweight, the best pieces can be pricey. That's why these early Presidents' Day specials at lululemon are the perfect opportunity to get started on your closet upgrade.

When it comes to staying committed to your workout routine during the winter, fresh and comfortable activewear never fails to keep you moving. This week's offerings include the viral Everywhere Belt Bag and buttery soft Align leggings for as low as $29. Below, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.

Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Women

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"
lululemon

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"

These leggings are made with lululemon's fastest-drying Everlux fabric that quickly pulls moisture away before it can slow you down. Plus, the matte, brushed exterior feels cool and smooth against your skin.

$98 $59

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.

$128-$138 $59-$109

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 12 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. 

$98-$118 $49-$89

Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

Keep your phone, keys and wallet close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.

$58 $29

Shop Now

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

The "run-first, train-second" design of these shoes mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.

$148 $69

Shop Now

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme
lululemon

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme

These mid-rise, tapered trousers feature classic tailoring and four-way stretch Luxtreme fabric for a sleek look and feel.

$128 $59

Shop Now

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

Designed for running, lululemon's Fast and Free collection allows for unrestricted movement and incredibly lightweight coverage that passes the squat test.

$128 $79

Shop Now

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.

$148 $74

Shop Now

Push Your Pace Jacket

Push Your Pace Jacket
lululemon

Push Your Pace Jacket

Power through cool-weather runs in the Push Your Pace Jacket, featuring lululemon's lightweight PrimaLoft insulation.

$198 $119

Shop Now

Court Crush Dress

Court Crush Dress
lululemon

Court Crush Dress

This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone.

$138 $49

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

Stay cool, comfortable, and on trend with these biker shorts that are available in a wide range of colors and patterns.

$64 $29

Shop Now

Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Men

Warp Light Packable Jacket

Warp Light Packable Jacket
lululemon

Warp Light Packable Jacket

Take your workout outdoors in this jacket with panels of technical mesh fabric for that breezy feeling on sweaty skin.

$148 $99

Shop Now

lululemon Fundamental Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt Pocket

lululemon Fundamental Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt Pocket
lululemon

lululemon Fundamental Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt Pocket

This wardrobe staple blends cottony-soft fabric with lululemon's abrasion-resistant and anti-stink technologies for a classic top that’ll last.

$78 $39

Shop Now

Wunder Puff Vest Tech Canvas

Wunder Puff Vest Tech Canvas
lululemon

Wunder Puff Vest Tech Canvas

Take winter by storm in this warm and comfy puffer jacket insulated with plush channels of 600-fill-power down.

$268 $159

Shop Now

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"
lululemon

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"

Designed for running and training, these lightweight and versatile shorts provide maximum comfort.

$68 $39

Shop Now

lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip

lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip
lululemon

lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip

Get 50% off this oversized pullover for an instant dose of comfort any day of the week.

$128 $64

Shop Now

lululemon Steady State Jogger

lululemon Steady State Jogger
lululemon

lululemon Steady State Jogger

These fleece joggers put softness first, so you can bring comfort wherever you go.

$118 $69

Shop Now

lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt Pocket

lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt Pocket
lululemon

lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt Pocket

White tees are wardrobe staples and this oversized lululemon styles blends cottony-soft fabric with anti-stink technologies for a classic look that’ll last.

$68 $34

Shop Now

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant
lululemon

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant

These joggers use spacer construction to create a warm, lofty fabric that feels soft and has a slightly structured look.

$128 $89

Shop Now

Down for It All Jacket

Down for It All Jacket
lululemon

Down for It All Jacket

Stay warm in this water-resistant and insulated jacket. Lightweight goose down is paired with stretchy fabric panels so you can move with ease.

$198 $149

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

