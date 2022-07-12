Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which makes it the perfect time to shop for nifty appliances that'll lighten your cooking load as we continue our home-cooking adventures, look no further than this Instant Pot Duo and Instant Pot Dutch Oven from Amazon. The Pressure Cooker and Dutch Oven are on sale on Amazon Prime Day 2022 along with other Instant Pot faves.

The combination cookware is a fantastic multi-hyphenate to add to your appliance collection. It's no wonder it's currently #1 on Amazon's New Releases — it's like a more versatile Le Creuset (and at an incredible price point). With features from sauté to braise and warm to slow cook, you can create an entire feast with the touch of a button. Plus, with a six-quart capacity, it's perfect for meal prepping in batch quantities or entertaining. Prep anything from chili to dips (you can even bake bread or beignets!) with gourmet results every time.

The cast-iron pot is also removable and completely stove-top and oven safe. Plus, the heavy-duty material looks impressive on any tablescape, ready to serve. That's right — the pot isn't just functional, it's also stylish. Available in a soft matte black with three options for lids, including a bright fire-engine red and cobalt blue, the Instant Pot Dutch Oven is a colorful pop to any kitchen. Or for those who prefer a gadget that doesn't take up too much visual space, get it in solid black.

No matter what your kitchen needs are, this incredible gadget makes cooking easy. Below, check out our favorite do-it-all Instant Pot appliances that are on sale now, on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

RELATED CONTENT:

Instant Pot Products Are Up to 45% Off at Amazon Prime Day 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Appliances

Our Place Summer Sale: Save Big on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Vitamix Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Furniture, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The 20 Best Deals to Shop Now

The 8 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals to Refresh Your Home

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Air Purifiers

The Best Amazon Prime Day Roomba Vacuum Deals to Shop Now