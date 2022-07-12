Shopping

The Instant Pot Duo and Dutch Oven Are On Sale Now For Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
instant pot dutch oven
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which makes it the perfect time to shop for nifty appliances that'll lighten your cooking load as we continue our home-cooking adventures, look no further than this Instant Pot Duo and Instant Pot Dutch Oven from Amazon. The Pressure Cooker and Dutch Oven are on sale on Amazon Prime Day 2022 along with other Instant Pot faves

The combination cookware is a fantastic multi-hyphenate to add to your appliance collection. It's no wonder it's currently #1 on Amazon's New Releases — it's like a more versatile Le Creuset (and at an incredible price point). With features from sauté to braise and warm to slow cook, you can create an entire feast with the touch of a button. Plus, with a six-quart capacity, it's perfect for meal prepping in batch quantities or entertaining. Prep anything from chili to dips (you can even bake bread or beignets!) with gourmet results every time.

The cast-iron pot is also removable and completely stove-top and oven safe. Plus, the heavy-duty material looks impressive on any tablescape, ready to serve. That's right — the pot isn't just functional, it's also stylish. Available in a soft matte black with three options for lids, including a bright fire-engine red and cobalt blue, the Instant Pot Dutch Oven is a colorful pop to any kitchen. Or for those who prefer a gadget that doesn't take up too much visual space, get it in solid black.

No matter what your kitchen needs are, this incredible gadget makes cooking easy. Below, check out our favorite do-it-all Instant Pot appliances that are on sale now, on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
Instant Pot
Amazon
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1

Get multiple cooking functions in one incredible appliance — sear, sauté, braise, stew, bake, warm and more in this six quart Instant Pot Dutch Oven -- for an easy cook with even easier clean up. 

$230$175
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker

This 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer. 

$200$140
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a great way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.

$100$75
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

This eight quart instant pot is designed with a variety of functions ranging from steaming, sautéeing, and even baking.

$150$130
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo, Rotisserie Oven, Deep Fryer, Oil-less Mini Cooker, Convection Oven, Dehydrator, Roaster, Warmer, Reheater, Pizza Oven, 18-Liter
Amazon
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

Enjoy any meal with this extremely versatile countertop convection oven, which also air fries, broils, bakes, roasts, rotisseries, toasts and so much more, with a fast and even cooking performance.

$280$140
Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart Air Fryer
Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart Air Fryer

Get luscious food items with much less oil, with this incredible air fyer. With customizable cooking programs for chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more, you can have whatever you want, however you want it. 

$160$130

RELATED CONTENT:

Instant Pot Products Are Up to 45% Off at Amazon Prime Day 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Appliances

Our Place Summer Sale: Save Big on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Vitamix Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Furniture, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The 20 Best Deals to Shop Now

The 8 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals to Refresh Your Home

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Air Purifiers

The Best Amazon Prime Day Roomba Vacuum Deals to Shop Now