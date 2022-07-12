Shopping

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
Amazon

The huge two-day shopping event is finally here, and Amazon has cooked up some incredible Amazon Prime Day cookware and appliance deals for your kitchen. If you've been looking to upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, now's the perfect time to shop Amazon Prime Day deals to find best-selling items at great prices and spruce up your kitchen. Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook — no matter your cooking level — Amazon has something for you.

Right now, you can save big on select kitchen appliances like pressure cookers, toasters, coffee makers, pots and pans, hand mixers, blenders, stainless steel air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals include kitchen items from top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Ninja, Mueller, and Calphalon. 

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on cookware and kitchen appliances. And if you're looking for more ways to improve your home, check out the best deals on home organization and storage.  

Best Amazon Prime Day Cookware Deals

KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3
Amazon
If you've been in the market for new mixing bowls, now is the perfect time to upgrade to the KitchenAid mixing bowl set. 

$33$23
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Amazon
The Nordic Ware 3 piece set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll, and a half sheet for all of your baking needs.

$52$36
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
Amazon
If you love cooking and baking, this is a necessity for your kitchen. Measure food for better cooking and portioning with this digital scale. 

$25$16
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
Amazon
Everyone loves an aesthetically pleasing cheese board. With this SMIRLY set, you can design a unique spread for any festivity. 

$70$43 WITH COUPON
Cusinart 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Amazon
With over 70% off, this stainless steel cookware set includes three saucepans, a stockpot, two skillets, and a steamer insert with glass covers. 

$450$127 WITH COUPON
Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Amazon
Cook all of your meat to the right temperature with this Pilita thermometer. 

$20$15
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Amazon
This electric kettle is made with high quality glass and a long lasting lid to last you a lifetime.

$50$25 WITH COUPON

Best Amazon Prime Day Appliance Deals

Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Short on time? Simply load the 4-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temperature and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.

$90$72
KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster
Amazon
Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking.

$80$60
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Reviewers are loving this chopper that lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease. 

$40$24
Ninja 1000-Watt Professional Blender
Amazon
The Ninja Professional Blender features powerful performance power and a 72 oz. pitcher that is great for making large batches. 

$100$70
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$100
Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer
Amazon
For those who love baking, this electric hand mixer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The powerful mixer features a 400-Watt motor and allows you to choose from 5 different speeds.

$50$27
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
Amazon
If you've been wanting to try out a crockpot, this manual slow cooker is easy to use and your meals will be ready in no time.  

$50$40
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a great way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.

$100$75
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
Amazon
What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve. Plus, you can adjust the temperature to customize how you want your waffles to turn out. 

$30$20
Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Amazon
The Realcook smoker is perfect for your next summer BBQ. It features a great cooking space so you have room to smoke different sizes and shapes of meat.

$150$103 WITH COUPON
Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender
Amazon
This multi-purpose hand blender is great for blending smoothies, soups, and other soft foods. Plus, it comes with a chopper bowl, measuring cup, and egg whisk. 

$38$26
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer
Amazon
Now is the time to score the Ninja 2-Basket air fryer for 30% off on Amazon Prime Day. 

$230$160

