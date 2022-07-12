Instant Pot is On Sale at Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 45% On Space-Saving Countertop Appliances
Black Friday in July and Amazon Prime Day are well underway, but Amazon is offering huge discounts on cult-favorite kitchen retailer Instant Pot. And, if you are a Prime member, you can get exclusive Prime Day deals on top of two-day, one-day or even same-day delivery.
The original Instant Pot is one of the most versatile (and space-saving) kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, slow cook and pressure cook, to name a few of its multiple functions. The Instant Pot can do it all, which takes the stress out of cooking (especially after a long day at work).
Though the line started with the OG Instant Pot, the retailer has expanded into air fryers, coffee makers, immersion blenders and even air purifiers. So there's no shortage of products to choose from when browsing this incredible sale. Don't worry: Instant Pot has tons of deals available to shoppers who aren't Prime members, but you can still sign up for Amazon Prime and access all of the Prime-exclusive deals through Wednesday, July 13.
Below, shop the best deals on fan-favorite Instant Pot products during Amazon Prime Day 2022, and get up to 45% off your new go-to countertop appliance.
This 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer.
Treat yourself to this 2-in-1 single-serve coffee maker at 42% off. This Instant Pot coffee maker is compatible with coffee grounds and prepackaged coffee pods.
There's a reason the air fryer has become the hottest kitchen accessory. This multi-hyphenate appliance can bake, broil, roast, fry, and rotisserie, all with the click of a button, making meal prep easy.
For those who love a tech gadget, this smart air fryer connects to an app on your phone with 90 recipes.
Le Creuset, who? Try Instant Pot's take on the classic cookware, now 25% off.
Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.
This mini air fryer with two quarts of space is perfect for conserving space on your kitchen counter.
Clear the air from allergens, dust and pet dander with this HEPA filter.
Blending is made easy with this ultra-powered handheld immersion circulator.
Check out more can't-miss Instant Pot deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 from our friends at the Rachael Ray Show.
