Caraway Introduces New Stainless Steel Collection: The Cookware Set that Does It All

Caraway Home: Meet The Stainless Steel Collection
Caraway Home
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:48 AM PDT, October 17, 2023

Chemical-free pots and pans just got a sizzling style update.

Quickly becoming a favorite in kitchens around the world, cookware leader Caraway continues to craft quality pots and pans that are non-toxic and eco-friendly. Collaborating with celebrities like Tan France, while continuing to release new and innovative designs, including the recent Squareware Collection, home chefs can't get enough of the brand known for creating cookware and bakeware without chemicals.

Now, Caraway is at it again and releasing a brand new collection we can't wait to get our hands on—the Stainless Steel Collection. This marks the brand's first stainless steel collection, as the previously offered only ceramic options. 

Shop the Caraway Stainless Steel Collection

Stainless steel allows home chefs to cook at higher temperatures compared to ceramic cookware. Consciously designed, this lightweight cookware is naturally non-toxic while distributing heat evenly to sear and sauté for years to come. Made with 5-ply construction, these pots and pans were built for durability and longevity all while free of toxic materials like PFOA, PTFE, other PFAs, lead and cadmium.

Ready to get your sizzle on? The new Stainless Steel cookware is available in a four-piece cookware set, which includes a frying pan, saucepan, sauté pan and dutch oven, and a two-piece mini duo, which includes a mini frying pan and mini saucepan.

Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Caraway

Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Along with the sleek stainless steel pots and pans, this cookware set includes space-saving storage.

$845 $695

Shop Now

Caraway Stainless Steel Minis Duo

Caraway Stainless Steel Minis Duo
Caraway

Caraway Stainless Steel Minis Duo

Cooking for one? Try out the small-sized frying pan and saucepan in the Mini Duos bundle.

$345 $310

Shop Now

These sets allow you to bundle and save, but each item in the set is also available for individual purchase if you just need one or two pans. There's no better time than now to upgrade your kitchen with the help of Caraway. Check out all of Caraway's latest stainless steel cookware below.

Caraway Stainless Steel Mini Fry Pan

Caraway Stainless Steel Mini Fry Pan
Caraway

Caraway Stainless Steel Mini Fry Pan

Fry it up in this mini frying pan that is ideal for one or two servings. 

Caraway Stainless Steel Mini Saucepan

Caraway Stainless Steel Mini Saucepan
Caraway

Caraway Stainless Steel Mini Saucepan

Small (but mighty!), the mini saucepan can create small pots of soup.

Caraway Stainless Steel Fry Pan

Caraway Stainless Steel Fry Pan
Caraway

Caraway Stainless Steel Fry Pan

Safe for both the stovetop and oven, the Caraway Stainless Steel Fry Pan is a cookware king.

Caraway Stainless Steel Sauce Pan

Caraway Stainless Steel Sauce Pan
Caraway

Caraway Stainless Steel Sauce Pan

We wouldn't be surprised if this stainless steel saucepan became your new go-to pot.

Caraway Stainless Steel Sauté Pan

Caraway Stainless Steel Sauté Pan
Caraway

Caraway Stainless Steel Sauté Pan

The stainless steel used in Caraway's new collection, including this sauté pan, is made with 5-ply construction to maximize durability and longevity.

Caraway Stainless Steel Dutch Oven

Caraway Stainless Steel Dutch Oven
Caraway

Caraway Stainless Steel Dutch Oven

Get ready for soup season with this versatile dutch oven.

Caraway Stainless Steel Steamer Duo

Caraway Stainless Steel Steamer Duo
Caraway

Caraway Stainless Steel Steamer Duo

Get these handy steamers as a duo, or buy the small steamer and large steamer separately. 

Tags: