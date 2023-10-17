Quickly becoming a favorite in kitchens around the world, cookware leader Caraway continues to craft quality pots and pans that are non-toxic and eco-friendly. Collaborating with celebrities like Tan France, while continuing to release new and innovative designs, including the recent Squareware Collection, home chefs can't get enough of the brand known for creating cookware and bakeware without chemicals.

Now, Caraway is at it again and releasing a brand new collection we can't wait to get our hands on—the Stainless Steel Collection. This marks the brand's first stainless steel collection, as the previously offered only ceramic options.

Shop the Caraway Stainless Steel Collection

Stainless steel allows home chefs to cook at higher temperatures compared to ceramic cookware. Consciously designed, this lightweight cookware is naturally non-toxic while distributing heat evenly to sear and sauté for years to come. Made with 5-ply construction, these pots and pans were built for durability and longevity all while free of toxic materials like PFOA, PTFE, other PFAs, lead and cadmium.

Ready to get your sizzle on? The new Stainless Steel cookware is available in a four-piece cookware set, which includes a frying pan, saucepan, sauté pan and dutch oven, and a two-piece mini duo, which includes a mini frying pan and mini saucepan.

These sets allow you to bundle and save, but each item in the set is also available for individual purchase if you just need one or two pans. There's no better time than now to upgrade your kitchen with the help of Caraway. Check out all of Caraway's latest stainless steel cookware below.

