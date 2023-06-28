This season is shaping up to be a Cruel Summer, and who better to inspire our warm-weather outfits than Miss Americana herself, Taylor Swift? The singer has consistently delivered on street style looks over the last few months, and was recently spotted in New York City wearing one of our favorite nostalgic denim trends.

While entering Electric Lady Studios (new rerecording on the horizon?), Swift sported a denim mini skort from Free People.

Giving the illusion of a skirt in the front with shorts in the back, she paired the late '90s/early 2000s-inspired piece with a white eyelet blouse, raffia handbag and brown leather sandals. Right now, you can shop her exact skirt from Free People for just $88.

Swift opts for a summery light blue wash — which you can pre-order at Revolve in most sizes — but the skirt also comes in a medium wash, black or white. Like everything the pop star wears, this skirt is already selling out quickly, so be sure to get your hands on the Swift-approved summer wardrobe staple.

For even more Taylor Swift street style looks to rock this summer, check out her go-to crossover jeans, timeless square sunglasses and affordable platform heels.

