Walmart Plus Week Combats Prime Day With Huge Tech Deals on TVs, Headphones, Laptops and More
Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to stay comfortable and entertained during the summer months. In response to Amazon Prime Day, Walmart is now offering tons of Black Friday-level deals on popular electronics during Walmart Plus Week. , which just kicked off today. From top-rated TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with the best Walmart Plus Week tech deals.
Though the Walmart sale doesn't officially open to the public until July 11, Walmart+ members received early access to shop the top deals today before they disappear. If you aren't already a Walmart+ member, you can sign up now and get 50% off your annual membership for just $49.
Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Samsung, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best Walmart Plus Week tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping.
Below, shop summer's hottest tech deals available right now at Walmart.
The Best Walmart Plus Week TV Deals
For streaming all of this summer's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.
Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.
Watch it all in gorgeous 8K with the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K. The ultra-sharp 8K screen uses innovative precision-controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors.
See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.
This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.
The Best Walmart+ Week Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.
The new AirPods Pro offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods now feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice.
Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.
Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.
The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.
The Best Walmart+ Week Laptop Deals
Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet.
This Walmart Plus Week deal, the Galaxy Chromebook Go, is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet.
The dazzling high definition screen shows colors accurately, and you can bend the screen a full 360 degrees to present your work for feedback or simply show off your creativity. Right now, this great deal is discounted for more than $150.
The Best Walmart+ Week Gaming Deals
Update your gameplay with the OLED display screen on this Nintendo Switch console. Instead of relying on backlights, this OLED screen emits its own light to create a more accurate representation of your favorite graphics. Grab the OLED bundled with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game during Walmart Plus Week.
Save on the Xbox Series S and add on a bundle that features digital currency from Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.
With 8GB of memory and 14 hours of battery, you can work nonstop on this Windows 11 device.
Enhance your gaming experience with this 27 inch monitor, on sale for a great deal of more than $400 off right now.
This virtual reality ready Acer Gaming Desktop is on sale for $300. Game, stream, edit, do it all with this processor. Snag this Walmart Plus Week deal now.
