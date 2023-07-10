Shop

Walmart Plus Week Combats Prime Day With Huge Tech Deals on TVs, Headphones, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to stay comfortable and entertained during the summer months. In response to Amazon Prime Day, Walmart is now offering tons of Black Friday-level deals on popular electronics during Walmart Plus Week. , which just kicked off today. From top-rated TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with the best Walmart Plus Week tech deals. 

Though the Walmart sale doesn't officially open to the public until July 11, Walmart+ members received early access to shop the top deals today before they disappear. If you aren't already a Walmart+ member, you can sign up now and get 50% off your annual membership for just $49.

Shop Walmart's Tech Deals

Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Samsung, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best Walmart Plus Week tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping. 

Below, shop summer's hottest tech deals available right now at Walmart.

The Best Walmart Plus Week TV Deals

For streaming all of this summer's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

Samsung 50" The Frame QLED 4K TV
Samsung - 50" Class The Frame QLED 4k Smart Tizen TV
Walmart
Samsung 50" The Frame QLED 4K TV

Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.

$1,298$958
Samsung 65" Class QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung 65" Class QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV
Walmart
Samsung 65" Class QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV

Watch it all in gorgeous 8K with the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K. The ultra-sharp 8K screen uses innovative precision-controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. 

$3,500$1,449
65" Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
85" Samsung Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart
65" Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.

$1,179$1,049
VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.

$528$398
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.

$338$268
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.

$358$268

The Best Walmart+ Week Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The new AirPods Pro offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.

$249$199
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods now feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice. 

$129$99
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.

$350$169
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Walmart
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.

$179$129
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Walmart
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.

$279$199

The Best Walmart+ Week Laptop Deals 

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet. 

$1,199$929
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

This Walmart Plus Week deal, the Galaxy Chromebook Go, is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet. 

$287$199
HP Envy 15.6" x360 Touch Laptop
HP Envy 15.6" x360 Touch Laptop
Walmart
HP Envy 15.6" x360 Touch Laptop

The dazzling high definition screen shows colors accurately, and you can bend the screen a full 360 degrees to present your work for feedback or simply show off your creativity. Right now, this great deal is discounted for more than $150.

$743$580

The Best Walmart+ Week Gaming Deals

Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model W/ White Joy-Con Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game - Limited Bundle
Walmart
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game

Update your gameplay with the OLED display screen on this Nintendo Switch console. Instead of relying on backlights, this OLED screen emits its own light to create a more accurate representation of your favorite graphics. Grab the OLED bundled with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game during Walmart Plus Week.

$486$375
Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle
Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle
Walmart
Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle

Save on the Xbox Series S and add on a bundle that features digital currency from Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.

$299$269
TUF Gaming A17 17.3" Full HD Gaming Laptop
TUF Gaming A17 17.3" Full HD Gaming Laptop
Walmart
TUF Gaming A17 17.3" Full HD Gaming Laptop

With 8GB of memory and 14 hours of battery, you can work nonstop on this Windows 11 device.

$891$600
Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor
Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor
Walmart
Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor

Enhance your gaming experience with this 27 inch monitor, on sale for a great deal of more than $400 off right now.

$800$350
Acer Gaming Desktop Predator Orion 3000
Acer Gaming Desktop Predator Orion 3000
Walmart
Acer Gaming Desktop Predator Orion 3000

This virtual reality ready Acer Gaming Desktop is on sale for $300. Game, stream, edit, do it all with this processor. Snag this Walmart Plus Week deal now.

$1,260$950

