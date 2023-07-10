Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to stay comfortable and entertained during the summer months. In response to Amazon Prime Day, Walmart is now offering tons of Black Friday-level deals on popular electronics during Walmart Plus Week. , which just kicked off today. From top-rated TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with the best Walmart Plus Week tech deals.

Though the Walmart sale doesn't officially open to the public until July 11, Walmart+ members received early access to shop the top deals today before they disappear. If you aren't already a Walmart+ member, you can sign up now and get 50% off your annual membership for just $49.

Shop Walmart's Tech Deals

Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Samsung, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best Walmart Plus Week tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping.

Below, shop summer's hottest tech deals available right now at Walmart.

The Best Walmart Plus Week TV Deals

For streaming all of this summer's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

The Best Walmart+ Week Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

The Best Walmart+ Week Laptop Deals

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Walmart Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go This Walmart Plus Week deal, the Galaxy Chromebook Go, is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet. $287 $199 Shop Now

HP Envy 15.6" x360 Touch Laptop Walmart HP Envy 15.6" x360 Touch Laptop The dazzling high definition screen shows colors accurately, and you can bend the screen a full 360 degrees to present your work for feedback or simply show off your creativity. Right now, this great deal is discounted for more than $150. $743 $580 Shop Now

The Best Walmart+ Week Gaming Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

The 30 Best Walmart Plus Week Deals to Shop Now

Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

Walmart+ Memberships Are 50% Off for an Entire Year Right Now

These TV Deals at Best Buy's Sale Seriously Rival Prime Day

Save On Kindle E-Readers Ahead of Prime Day for Glare-Free Reading

Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know

Apple's Entire Lineup of AirPods Is On Sale Now for Amazon Prime Day

The 36 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Right Now

The New LG C3 OLED TV Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score This Summer