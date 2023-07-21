The Best Amazon Printer Deals for College Students: Save Up to 38% on Canon Printers for Your Dorm & Apartment
Save yourself a trip to the library when you have a printer of your own in your college dorm or apartment. With hybrid and remote classes still on the mend, one thing has become abundantly clear: work areas in your living spaces are essential. While having an efficient work-from-home space is a must-have for many students, it isn't always necessarily affordable — especially when it comes to investing in more high-tech office essentials like computers, monitors and even printers. Fortunately, affordable and effective printers do actually exist — and many are on sale at Amazon now.
Standouts include printer models from Canon — all featuring premium capabilities for any schoolwork demands, as well as price tags that start at less than $70. Regardless of whether your remote studying situation is set up for the long-term or just temporary, you can be guaranteed reliable printing without the burden of a hefty cost with these affordable Canon printers.
Below, shop the best printer deals for your dorm or college apartment. Be sure to also check out the best dorm essentials for freshman year and the top back-to-school deals.
This Canon PIXMA G3270 is a wireless inkjet printer which allows you to copy, scan and fax as well. It features an easy ink refilling feature allowing you to only refill the color you need and prints up to 6,000 black pages and 7,700 white pages with just one set of inks and .
When you need a compact home office printer that can handle all your work needs with good print quality, this Canon printer has you covered. With front and rear paper feeding, a LCD Touchscreen, and impressive wired and wireless connectivity options, you’ll be able to do it all with this practical printer.
Score a discount on this Amazon Alexa enabled inkjet wireless printer while getting an extra two bottles of black ink and a set of color ink.
Easily print from your iPhone, iPad, Android or tablet. Install the toner and ink cartridge and in just a few clicks, the printer will easily connect to your wireless access point.
From scanning a signed document to printing homework assignments, the TR7020a can handle a variety of print job tasks with ease. Whether printing from your computer or wirelessly from your smartphone, the TR7020a is a quality All-In-One Printer for your everyday home and work tasks.
With WiFi connectivity, this affordable printer is perfect to store in your college dorm room or apartment. Pop in the toner cartridges and print from your phone or computer.
Designed for easy ink cartridge installation and replacement, the PIXMA TR4720 is a true 4-in-1 printer that is compact, versatile and easy-to-use.
RELATED CONTENT:
College Dorm Room Essentials That Actual College Students Swear By
Everything You Need for the Coziest College Dorm Bed On Campus
Best College Dorm Room Essentials to Shop on Amazon Now
Save Up to 65% On College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair
The 25 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now
Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now
The Best Space-Saving Furniture on Amazon for College Students
The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Backpacks for Back-to-School Season
The Best Back-To-School Clothes to Shop for Students of All Ages