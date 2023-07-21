Save yourself a trip to the library when you have a printer of your own in your college dorm or apartment. With hybrid and remote classes still on the mend, one thing has become abundantly clear: work areas in your living spaces are essential. While having an efficient work-from-home space is a must-have for many students, it isn't always necessarily affordable — especially when it comes to investing in more high-tech office essentials like computers, monitors and even printers. Fortunately, affordable and effective printers do actually exist — and many are on sale at Amazon now.

Standouts include printer models from Canon — all featuring premium capabilities for any schoolwork demands, as well as price tags that start at less than $70. Regardless of whether your remote studying situation is set up for the long-term or just temporary, you can be guaranteed reliable printing without the burden of a hefty cost with these affordable Canon printers.

Below, shop the best printer deals for your dorm or college apartment. Be sure to also check out the best dorm essentials for freshman year and the top back-to-school deals.

Canon PIXMA G3270 All-in-One Printer Amazon Canon PIXMA G3270 All-in-One Printer This Canon PIXMA G3270 is a wireless inkjet printer which allows you to copy, scan and fax as well. It features an easy ink refilling feature allowing you to only refill the color you need and prints up to 6,000 black pages and 7,700 white pages with just one set of inks and . $230 $179 Shop Now

Canon TR8620a All-in-One Printer Amazon Canon TR8620a All-in-One Printer When you need a compact home office printer that can handle all your work needs with good print quality, this Canon printer has you covered. With front and rear paper feeding, a LCD Touchscreen, and impressive wired and wireless connectivity options, you’ll be able to do it all with this practical printer. $200 $179 Shop Now

