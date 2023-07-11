The Best Amazon Prime Day Vitamix Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 45% on Highly-Rated Blenders
Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. With Amazon Prime Day deals finally here, now is the perfect time to score incredible savings on top-rated models and refresh your kitchen this summer.
Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.
The A3300 Ascent Series Blender has a touchscreen control panel and a programmable touch timer. Just set the timer to the length of your blend, and the machine will turn itself off once it’s finished. Some kitchen tools change everything and this Vitamix is perfect for family meals and entertaining this summer.
The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
Amazon has can't-miss Prime Day deals on the Holy Grail of blenders. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best Vitamix deals to shop now.
Save an incredible 45% on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades.
The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender does everything from chop ice to puree soups or blend any frozen drink you're in the mood for. The mid-sized Vitamix blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power and if the blade gets dull, it can be replaced.
A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe.
This variable-speed Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender features five program settings to ensure consistent results: Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts and Self-Cleaning.
Smoothies, soups and more are only a few buttons away when you purchase the famed Vitamix, now on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Vtiamix's Ascent Series Dry Container features self-detect technology that allows your Ascent Series blender to automatically adjust blending programs.
Vitamix's 32-ounce container is compatible with all full-size Classic C- or G-series Vitamix blenders. Plus, it is easy to clean and perfect for small batches.
