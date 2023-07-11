Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. With Amazon Prime Day deals finally here, now is the perfect time to score incredible savings on top-rated models and refresh your kitchen this summer.

Shop Amazon's Vitamix Deals

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

The A3300 Ascent Series Blender has a touchscreen control panel and a programmable touch timer. Just set the timer to the length of your blend, and the machine will turn itself off once it’s finished. Some kitchen tools change everything and this Vitamix is perfect for family meals and entertaining this summer.