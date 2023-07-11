Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Vitamix Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 45% on Highly-Rated Blenders

By ETonline Staff
Best Vitamix Deals
Vitamix

Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. With Amazon Prime Day deals finally here, now is the perfect time to score incredible savings on top-rated models and refresh your kitchen this summer.

Shop Amazon's Vitamix Deals

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

The A3300 Ascent Series Blender has a touchscreen control panel and a programmable touch timer. Just set the timer to the length of your blend, and the machine will turn itself off once it’s finished. Some kitchen tools change everything and this Vitamix is perfect for family meals and entertaining this summer. 

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.

$550$401

Amazon has can't-miss Prime Day deals on the Holy Grail of blenders. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best Vitamix deals to shop now. 

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender

Save an incredible 45% on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. 

$550$300
Vitamix E310 Explorian
Vitamix E-310 Explorian
Amazon
Vitamix E310 Explorian

The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender does everything from chop ice to puree soups or blend any frozen drink you're in the mood for. The mid-sized Vitamix blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power and if the blade gets dull, it can be replaced.

$350$300
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Smart Blender
Amazon
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender

A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe. 

$550$450
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

This variable-speed Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender features five program settings to ensure consistent results: Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts and Self-Cleaning.

$650$527
Vitamix A2500 Blender
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Blender
Amazon
Vitamix A2500 Blender

Smoothies, soups and more are only a few buttons away when you purchase the famed Vitamix, now on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

$550$500
Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.
Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.
Amazon
Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.

Vtiamix's Ascent Series Dry Container features self-detect technology that allows your Ascent Series blender to automatically adjust blending programs. 

$155$116
Vitamix 15842 Container, 32 Oz.
Vitamix 15842 Container, 32 Oz.
Amazon
Vitamix 15842 Container, 32 Oz.

Vitamix's 32-ounce container is compatible with all full-size Classic C- or G-series Vitamix blenders. Plus, it is easy to clean and perfect for small batches. 

$149$112

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

