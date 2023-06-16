Shopping

Best Running Shorts for Men This Summer: Shop Styles From Allbirds, Nike, alo Yoga, lululemon and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Running Shorts for Men
Under Armour

Lacing up your running shoes every day to get your heart pumping, you understand that going on a tiring run is one of those things that hurts so good. A clear mind, better sleep, improved endurance, and overall health benefits are just a few of the many reasons you may choose to get in that daily run. 

While you don't need special equipment to sprint out the door and take off down the sidewalk, an avid runner knows that the right gear can make all the difference between a so-so run and one that breaks your mile-per-minute record. Proper running shoes and the right athletic clothing will have you racing down the local trails in no time.

With summer finally warming up, your go-to joggers and jackets are going to have you feeling overheated. That's where running shorts come in. They'll keep you cool and allow you the freedom to move your legs without resistance, unlike regular gym shorts. 

No matter what type of running short you need, we've found them: Compression shorts, trail running shorts and versatile workout shorts you can wear on a run or at the gym. We scoured our favorite brands including New Balance, Outdoor Voices, Nike, adidas and more. And we made sure they had all the features you want in a pair of men's running shorts, like a zippered pocket, moisture wicking fabric or a built-in liner to prevent chafing and keep everything in place.

If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe or just love the freeing feeling of a pair of running shorts, then you're in the right spot. Ahead, we've rounded up the best running shorts for men in a variety of price ranges. It doesn't matter if you're shopping on a budget or want to splurge on your workout shorts, because we've got you covered.

adidas Own the Run Shorts
adidas Own the Run Shorts
Adidas
adidas Own the Run Shorts

Available in 7 different colors, these breathable running shorts from adidas are made out of recycled materials. In addition to being a more sustainable option, they also have a sweat-resistant pocket to store your phone. 

$35$20
Under Armour Launch Run 5" Shorts
Under Armour Launch Run 5" Shorts
Under Armour
Under Armour Launch Run 5" Shorts

An inner layer of mesh and a sweat-wicking material come together to create a pair of shorts have you covered on your next run. Plus, they are super stylish. 

$35
New Balance Impact Run 5" Short
New Balance Impact Run 5" Short
Amazon
New Balance Impact Run 5" Short

Have everything you need on hand when running in these New Balance Impact Run Shorts that have side pockets and a zippered pocket on the back. 

$45$32
Allbirds Natural Running Short
Allbirds Natural Run Short
Allbirds
Allbirds Natural Running Short

Front and back pockets, a lightweight feel and stretchy, breathable fabric are all features of these Allbirds running shorts that will soon be your new favorite pair.

$68$44
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Amazon
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts

Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.

$30$24
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger 5" Brief-Lined Versatile Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger 5" Brief-Lined Versatile Shorts
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger 5" Brief-Lined Versatile Shorts

The relaxed fit of these Nike shorts makes them a popular option for running. Choose from your choice of six vibrant colors. 

$40
Fabletics Men's The Fundamental Short (Lined)
Fabletics Men's The Fundamental Short (Lined)
Amazon
Fabletics Men's The Fundamental Short (Lined)

Stretchy fabric and a hidden inner phone pocket elevate this pair of workout shorts perfect for the gym or your next run.

$27$25
lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"
lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"
lululemon
lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"

Expand your range of motion with these linerless shorts from lululemon. If you struggle with your shorts bunching up, you'll want to try this pair. 

$68
alo Yoga Men's Adapt 5 Running Shorts
alo Yoga Men's Adapt 5 Running Shorts
alo Yoga
alo Yoga Men's Adapt 5 Running Shorts

Made to move with your every move, these running shorts are fashionable enough that you'll want to wear them for a workout and around the house on your off day.

$68
Tracksmith Session Short
Tracksmith Session Short
Tracksmith
Tracksmith Session Short

Crafted from lightweight fabric, the Tracksmith Session Short is a favorite among runners. Not only can you pick your favorite fabric color, you can also pick your preferred length when purchasing these best-selling shorts.

$68
Outdoor Voices High Stride 5" Short
Outdoor Voices High Stride 5" Short
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices High Stride 5" Short

Crafted for high sweat activities, these shorts from Outdoor Voices also feature compression shorts underneath so you won't have to worry about chafing. They also have a hidden pocket to keep your keys nearby.

$68
New Balance Accelerate 5" Short
New Balance Accelerate 5" Short
New Balance
New Balance Accelerate 5" Short

Side pockets and built-in briefs are just some of the streamlined features on these New Balance running shorts. 

$35

