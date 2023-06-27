Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are $180 Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Ahead of Prime Day 2023 on July 11 and 12, Amazon is currently offering unbelievable Beats Studio headphone deals, and we found the best deal yet. Right now, Amazon has the Beats Studio3 for $180 off. That's a 52% discount on the highly rated noise-cancelling headphones we love for listening to music on the go.
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time.
Beats Studio3 connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth, offering a premium listening experience with support for spatial audio. Whether you are commuting to the office or working from home, they are built with a comfortable over-the-ear design and the adaptive noise cancellation can tune out any background sounds.
Equipped with Apple's W1 chip, the Studio3 headphones are easily pair with Apple devices. This is the same chip used in all Apple AirPods for fast and automatic syncing every time. The headphones can last up to 22 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) turned on and up to 40 hours with ANC turned off.
This early Prime Day deal includes the Beats Studio3 headphones in seven different color variants, so you can find a pair that fits your style. Choose between Blue, Matte Black, Red, White, Defiant Black-Red, Midnight Black, and Shadow Gray. They also come with a carrying case to take on your next vacation or throw in your backpack for wherever the day may take you.
More Early Prime Day Deals on Beats Headphones
Amazon has you covered with more deals on Beats headphones from earbuds to over-the-head style headphones. If you're looking to elevate your listening experience, take a look at what other Beats styles Amazon has on sale for you right now.
Looking for a pair of headphones where you can listen to music, while still being aware of your surroundings? These are the pair for you—these headphones are non-noise cancelling, yet still produce award winning sound. Save $70 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones while they are on still on sale.
Say goodbye to the frustration of constantly readjusting your earbuds with the revolutionary Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds. Perfect for listening to music while running and working out.
Save $20 on the Beat Flex Wireless Earbuds. With four ear-tip options, these earbuds easily mold to your ear shape for long-lasting comfort.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing early Amazon Prime Day deals, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
