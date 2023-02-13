Shopping

Presidents' Day Sales 2023: Deals on Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More

By ETonline Staff
Wayfair, Amazon, Levi's, Kate Spade

Presidents' Day weekend is just a few days away. Along with celebrating past Commanders in Chief — and relishing some much-needed time off — it's a smart time to shop. 

Holiday weekends are the perfect opportunity for shoppers to score great deals on everything from furniture pieces, home decor and appliances to top-rated tech and gadgets, fashion essentials, mattresses and other trending products to carry us all through the new year. And though we've made it through the time period known as the holiday season, we have more shopping holidays ahead. Next up: Presidents' Day 2023, a great time to massive savings on big-ticket items.

From savings on furniture and home essentials at Wayfair,Macy's and Overstock, to scoring a major deal on electronics from Walmart and Best Buy, we're seeing some of the deepest discounts on big-ticket items since Black Friday. This year's Presidents' Day deals are campaigning for the best ever. 

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2023, cozy blankets to snuggle up in, stylish home decor, trending fashion pieces, kitchen essentials or even bigger picks like advanced tech or a new mattress, you'll be able to find deep discounts. To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best Presidents' Day sales you can ahead of the big weekend. 

Best Presidents' Day Deals on Furniture

Macy's Big Home Sale

The department store is taking up to 65% off of furniture, cookware, kitchen appliances and more.

Shop Macy's Deals

Cuisinart Onyx Black and Rose Gold 12-Pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart Cookware Set
Macys
Cuisinart Onyx Black and Rose Gold 12-Pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Swap out your non-stick pans for this sleek stainless steel set. 

$365$200
Jollene 39" Fabric Armchair
Jollene Fabric Armchair
Macys
Jollene 39" Fabric Armchair

Snuggle into this fluffy armchair, available in two colors. 

$669$529

Overstock's Winter Refresh Sale 

Overstock's Winter Refresh Sale is now running with deals on bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more, with some items up to 70% off.

Shop Overstock Deals

Middlebrook 2-drawer Storage Nightstand
Middlebrook Nightstand
Overstock
Middlebrook 2-drawer Storage Nightstand

While TikTok is obsessed with snooping on what's on top of your nightstand, we're all about the nightstand itself. This best seller has a simple, modern look that we love. 

$226$182
Palmer Mid-Century Modern Fabric Dining Chair 2 Pack
Palmer Midcentury dining chair
Overstock
Palmer Mid-Century Modern Fabric Dining Chair 2 Pack

It seems the mid-century modern home decor look isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so scoop up these chairs while they're on sale. Choose from four earthy colors. 

$333$266

Best Presidents' Day Sales on Tech and Appliances

Walmart Deals on Tech

Big-box favorite Walmart has a number of deals on Apple products and more electronics.

Shop Walmart Deals

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist. 

$279$199
Apple AirPods with Charging Case 2nd Gen
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen
Walmart
Apple AirPods with Charging Case 2nd Gen

If you've yet to try them or you're replacing the pair that disappeared, now is a perfect time to buy. 

$119$99

Best Buy Deals on Tech

Best Buy's mega Appliance Sale is on and it features hundreds of markdowns on top tech and home appliances.

Shop Best Buy Deals

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Best Buy
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan

This highly-rated fan keeps your space cool with minimal noise. 

$400$280
Samsung 85" Class TU69OT Series LED 4K UHD TV
Samsung 85" 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Class TU69OT Series LED 4K UHD TV

Save big on a big TV. This 85" LED 4K UHD with Best Buys early Presidents' Day Sale (which also happens to be going on ahead of the Super Bowl. Win-win!).

$1400$1000

Samsung Deals on Appliances

Presidents' Day weekend is a great time to find deals on washer and dryer sets, and Samsung is offering discounts on great options.

Shop Samsung Deals

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer
Samsung
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors. The clean, flat-panel design fits your home's style while MultiControl lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.

$2,958$2,052
Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.
Samsung Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator
Samsung
Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.

The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary. 

$849$599
WITH AGITATOR
$849$599
WITH IMPELLER

Best Presidents' Day Fashion Deals

Levi's Warehouse Event

Ahead of Presidents' Day, Levi's is hosting a closeout sale with deals on spring fashion essentials. 

Shop Levi's

Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
ExBoyfriend Trucker Jacket
Levis
Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

A staple. A classic. A wardrobe necessity. And at a great price. 

$98$30
Zaida Sculptural Blouse
Zaida Sculptural Blouse
Levis
Zaida Sculptural Blouse

This sweet blouse with subtle details will take a plain outfit up a notch. 

$80$27

Everlane

Everlane has a wealth of classic, high-quality staples on sale just in time to update your wardrobe for spring. 

Shop Everlane

The Perform 24/7 Legging
Everlane The Perform Legging
Everlane
The Perform 24/7 Legging

Get a good deal on leggings so comfortable you can practically live in them. 

$60$20
The Cashmere Cardigan
Everlane Cashmere Cardigan
Everlane
The Cashmere Cardigan

Cashmere for just $100? Absolutely, yes. 

$200$100

Kate Spade

One of our favorite accessories brands is offering 30% off your purchase from February 12-15 with code BLOOM.

Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote

Carry everything you need in this darling tote bag, available in two colors. 

$248$139
WITH CODE BLOOM
Kate Spade Evelyn Quilted Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade Evelyn Quilted Ziparound Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Evelyn Quilted Zip-Around Continental Wallet

This understated wallet is made trendy thanks to its quilting. 

$228$136
WITH CODE BLOOM

Shop Kate Spade 

Best Presidents' Day Mattresses Deals

Amazon Mattress Deals

Amazon carries a number of reputable mattress brands, and they're offering deep discounts on many of them ahead of Presidents' Day.

Shop Amazon Deals

Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Memory Foam Mattress, CertiPUR- US Certified, Twin
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$388$234
Serta 8 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Serta 8 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Serta 8 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

With its contoured shape and airflow, this mattress will keep you cool and comfortable at night. Also, the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty. 

$419$377

Amerisleep Mattress Deals

Amerisleep is offering $450 of any mattress, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off select bed frames when you purchase a mattress.

Amerisleep AS3
Amerisleep AS3
Amerisleep
Amerisleep AS3

Amerisleep's most popular mattress has cooling memory foam and a "medium" firmness for balanced comfort. 

$1749$1299

Shop Amerisleep Deals

Deals on Avocado Green Mattress

Save 10% site-wide on a GOTS-certified mattress from Avocado.  

Shop Avocado Deals

Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Organic Luxury Plush Mattress
Avocado Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress

This award-winning standard mattress is 10% off with code Save10 ahead of Presidents' Day.

$1399$1259.10
W/CODE SAVE10

Layla Sleep Presidents' Day Deals

Once you have your mattress it's time to shop bedding, and Layla Sleep's bamboo sheets and weighted blankets are some of the best around. During their Presidents' Day Sale, take $70 off sheets, $100 of their comforter and $150 off of weighted blankets. 

Shop Layla Sleep Deals

Layla Sleep Weighted Blanket
Layla Sleep Weighted Blanket
Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep Weighted Blanket

Encourage the ultimate relaxation with this weighted blanket by Layla Sleep. 

$199$69

Presidents' Day Deals from Nectar

Take 25% or more off Nectar Sleep's premium memory foam mattresses. 

Shop Nectar Deals

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Sleep more soundly with Nectar's top-rated Memory Foam Mattress -- and save big on the style ahead of Presidents' Day weekend.

$1,298$799

 

Saatva's Buy More, Save More Event

Save $300-$500 during Saatva's Presidents Day Savings event. 

Shop Saatva Deals

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva
Saatva Classic Mattress

This award-winning mattress boasts a hybrid innerspring design.

$1,695
Modern Foam Mattress
Modern Foam Mattress
Saatva
Modern Foam Mattress

You can never go wrong with a memory foam mattress,

$1,495

