Home

Ruggable’s Washable Rugs Are All 20% Off Right Now — Including the New Barbie Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ruggable
Ruggable
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:29 PM PDT, October 13, 2023

Ruggable's machine washable rugs, including bathmats and doormats are on sale now through October 16.

Between shedding pets and active kids, your rugs have probably seen better days. While most rugs aren’t designed to survive a washing cycle, Ruggable is a cult-favorite brand loved for its machine-washable rugs that make maintenance easy. Seen in the homes of Kyle Richards and Jonathan Van Ness, Ruggable's affordable designs span area rugs, runners, bath mats and doormats. 

To help you get a head start on your holiday shopping, Ruggable is hosting its Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale until Monday, October 16. You can save up to 20% on every washable rug with the code SNEAK23 at checkout, including styles from a selection of their designer collaborations. Adding or replacing your rugs is an excellent way to give your home the refresh is deserves and now it's easier than ever. 

Shop the Ruggable Sale

Ruggable is known for its spill-, stain-, dust- and dirt-resistant rugs, which means you can feel confident adding bold patterns and bright colors into your home decor. Each rug is available in area and runner sizes from 2'x3' up to 9'x12' in classic low pile or premium medium pile for extra cushion. Doormats are 3'x2.5', and are made with mold-resistant technology for indoor and outdoor use.

If you have Barbie fever after this weekend's highly anticipated movie premiere, the new Barbie x Ruggable collection will help you bring your own Barbie Dreamhouse to life. Whether you want to deck out your home in all things Barbie pink or prefer a subtler homage to the iconic doll, the collection features playfully chic designs from logo-printed doormats and eye-popping chevron to neutral palm trees and sophisticated art deco designs. 

Below, add some magic to your home by shopping the entire Barbie x Ruggable collection. Don't forget to use the code SNEAK23 for 20% off your purchase. For even more Barbie-inspired style inspiration, check out our guide for how to add the Barbiecore trend to your wardrobe and shop the best looks from the Barbie movie.

Barbie Pink Ombre Rug

Barbie Pink Ombre Rug
Ruggable

Barbie Pink Ombre Rug

Hot pink ombre makes this rug feel playful and sophisticated all at once.

$109 and Up

Shop Now

Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug

Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug
Ruggable

Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug

Barbie's iconic black-and-white bathing suit print is reimagined into a graphic chevron rug.

$109 and Up

Shop Now

Barbie Light Pink Doormat

Barbie Light Pink Doormat
Ruggable

Barbie Light Pink Doormat

Spice up the entrance to your Dream House with this mold- and fade-resistant doormat that can be used indoors or outdoors.

$89 and Up

Shop Now

Barbie Paradise Ivory & Gold Rug

Barbie Paradise Ivory & Gold Rug
Ruggable

Barbie Paradise Ivory & Gold Rug

For a more subtle homage, opt for this palm-printed rug inspired by Malibu Barbie and the California coast.

$109 and Up

Shop Now

Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Rug

Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Rug
Ruggable

Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Rug

Geometric lines in various shades of pink give this rug Art Deco-inspired style.

$109 and Up

Shop Now

Barbie Fuchsia Doormat

Barbie Fuchsia Doormat
Ruggable

Barbie Fuchsia Doormat

This fuchsia logo doormat adds a pop of hot pink to any indoor or outdoor space.

$89 and Up

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 70% on Rugs for Every Room at Wayfair's Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Rugs for Every Room at Wayfair's Sale

Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Decorations On Sale at Wayfair

Sales & Deals

Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Decorations On Sale at Wayfair

Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More

Best Lists

Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Home

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Fall Home Decor, Furniture and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Fall Home Decor, Furniture and More

The Best Early Walmart Holiday Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Walmart Holiday Deals You Can Shop Now

Save 25% on Stylish Furniture at Lulu and Georgia's Anniversary Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Stylish Furniture at Lulu and Georgia's Anniversary Sale

The Best Deals to Shop from Wayfair's Fall Clearance Sale This Weekend

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals to Shop from Wayfair's Fall Clearance Sale This Weekend

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Tags: