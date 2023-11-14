It's the most wonderful time of year — for saving money on your holiday shopping, especially with Black Friday just around the corner. There's no need to wait until after Thanksgiving because Walmart is already offering epic Black Friday savings sitewide, including deals on artificial Christmas trees and seasonal decor.

Shop Walmart's Deals on Christmas Trees

There's no shortage of beautiful Christmas trees at Walmart for the upcoming holiday season. One major advantage to choosing an artificial Christmas tree is that it offers ease of setup and maintenance, and many tree options at Walmart are pre-lit, eliminating the need for time-consuming light stringing.

Today, the best artificial holiday trees look nearly identical to live trees — minus the fallen needles littering your floor. Once you go faux, you may never go back. Along with convenient trees, you can also snag discounts on Christmas wreaths, garlands, ornaments and more holiday decor at Walmart's Black Friday sale.

From pre-lit Christmas trees to options that you can light and decorate DIY style with beautiful ornaments and holiday candles, shop the best savings on artificial Christmas trees and holiday decor during the Walmart Black Friday Deals event.

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Artificial Christmas Trees

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Seasonal Decor

Holiday decor shopping doesn't have to end here! Check out more artificial Christmas tree deals at Balsam Hill, Amazon and Wayfair. For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: