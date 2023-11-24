Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday Barbie Deals: Shop Dolls, Dreamhouses, and More Gifts

Barbie Dreamhouse
Mattel
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 8:55 AM PST, November 24, 2023

From dolls to beauty products to wall calendars, we've found the best Barbie deals on Amazon for Black Friday.

If you want to get a head start on holiday gift shopping, you're in luck, because Black Friday is happening now at Amazon. Through Cyber Monday, the online mega-retailer is kicking off the holiday season with a myriad of discounts. For kids and adults who loved the Barbie movie this year, the best Black Friday Barbie deals are perfect opportunities to grab gifts for less.

Shop Amazon's Black Friday Barbie Deals 

From best-selling Barbie play sets and houses to dolls and accessories, Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale is full of presents that will make kiddos declare “This is the best Christmas ever." Whether you're checking off your holiday shopping list, buying some Barbie merch to show your fandom, or still leaning into the Barbiecore trend, you'll be able to do all of the above while sticking to your budget.

Because of the ever-rising popularity of Barbie this year, many of these Mattel markdowns could sell out fast. So don't wait: Shop the best Black Friday Barbie deals at Amazon below.

Best Black Friday Barbie Deals

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: Pool Party Doll House

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: Pool Party Doll House
Amazon

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: Pool Party Doll House

This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.

$200 $139

Shop Now

Barbie Mariah Carey Doll

Barbie Mariah Carey Doll
Barbie/Amazon

Barbie Mariah Carey Doll

It's the Queen of Christmas — in Barbie form! This Holiday Celebration Collectible Mariah Carey Barbie is as festive and fashionable as the megastar who inspired her. 

$140 $118

Shop Now

Barbie Doll & Accessories: Travel Set with Puppy

Barbie Doll & Accessories: Travel Set with Puppy
Amazon

Barbie Doll & Accessories: Travel Set with Puppy

Go on all kinds of adventures with this jet setting Barbie.

$23 $16

Shop Now

Barbie 2023 Holiday Barbie Doll

Barbie 2023 Holiday Barbie Doll
Amazon

Barbie 2023 Holiday Barbie Doll

Celebrate the holiday's with this limited-edition 2023 Holiday Barbie Doll, which is at its lowest price in 30 days.

$45 $36

Shop Now

Barbie Inspiring Women Doll: Madam C.J. Walker

Barbie Inspiring Women Doll: Madam C.J. Walker
Amazon

Barbie Inspiring Women Doll: Madam C.J. Walker

Make Barbie educational with this collectible Madam C.J. Walker doll—the first documented self-made female millionaire in the United States.

$35 $24

Shop Now

Barbie Girls French Terry Varsity Bomber Jacket

Barbie Girls French Terry Varsity Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Barbie Girls French Terry Varsity Bomber Jacket

How cute is this pink Barbie varsity jacket with sewn on patches?

$60 $50

Shop Now

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures - Nintendo Switch

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures - Nintendo Switch
Amazon

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures - Nintendo Switch

Switch gamers will want to check out this Barbie adventure that allows players to dress-up Barbie, cook, garden, bake and more.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Monopoly: Barbie Edition Board Game

Monopoly: Barbie Edition Board Game
Amazon

Monopoly: Barbie Edition Board Game

It's the classic game Monopoly, but with a pink Barbie theme.

$25 $19

Shop Now

Tangle Teezer X Barbie | The Ultimate Duo

Tangle Teezer X Barbie | The Ultimate Duo
Amazon

Tangle Teezer X Barbie | The Ultimate Duo

Make combing out your little one's hair more enjoyable with this hot pink Tangle Teezer x Barbie set.

$21 $18

Shop Now

Barbie Super Sticker Book: Through the Decades

Barbie Super Sticker Book: Through the Decades
Amazon

Barbie Super Sticker Book: Through the Decades

Discover Barbie's journey through the decades with this interactive sticker book.

$13 $9

Shop Now

Barbie Ken Fashionistas Doll #167 with Wheelchair and Ramp

Barbie Ken Fashionistas Doll #167 with Wheelchair and Ramp
Amazon

Barbie Ken Fashionistas Doll #167 with Wheelchair and Ramp

While he is "Kenough" on his own, this Ken doll also comes with a wheelchair, shades and a ramp.

Best Black Friday Barbie Movie Deals at Amazon

Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set

Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set
Amazon

Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set

This Little People Collector's Edition is inspired by main characters in the Barbie movie.

$25 $17

Shop Now

2024 Barbie: The Movie Wall Calendar

2024 Barbie: The Movie Wall Calendar
Amazon

2024 Barbie: The Movie Wall Calendar

Now's the time to snag this 2024 Barbie calendar.

$18 $14

Shop Now

'Barbie' Movie on Prime Video

'Barbie' Movie on Prime Video
Warner Bros. Studios

'Barbie' Movie on Prime Video

“Thanks to Barbie, all problems of feminism have been solved.” Pop the popcorn and celebrate with a Barbie movie night when you stream this film. 

Rent/$25 or Buy/$30

Watch Now

Barbie (Blu-Ray + Digital)

Barbie (Blu-Ray + Digital)
Amazon

Barbie (Blu-Ray + Digital)

Watch the blockbuster movie, Barbie, even when the internet is down.

$40 $10

Shop Now

Barbie The Album

Barbie The Album
Amazon

Barbie The Album

Listen to the hit songs from the Barbie film on repeat with this Amazon deal.

$15 $14

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Movies: Barbie - President Barbie

Funko Pop! Movies: Barbie - President Barbie
Amazon

Funko Pop! Movies: Barbie - President Barbie

Issa Rae's President Barbie character now comes as a Funko Pop!

$13 $12

Shop Now

Trends International Barbie: The Movie - Hi Barbie Wall Poster

Trends International Barbie: The Movie - Hi Barbie Wall Poster
Amazon

Trends International Barbie: The Movie - Hi Barbie Wall Poster

Celebrate your love of the movie with your very own Hi Barbie! poster.

$21 $14

Shop Now

More Black Friday Barbie Deals at Amazon

Revlon x Barbie Manicure Essentials Kit

Revlon x Barbie Manicure Essentials Kit
Amazon

Revlon x Barbie Manicure Essentials Kit

Perfect your mani while channeling your inner Barbie with this Revlon manicure kit. 

$9 $7

Shop Now

Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses

Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon

Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses

Sip in style with these bold pink Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses.

$35 $28

Shop Now

CHI x Barbie Silk Infusion

CHI x Barbie Silk Infusion
Amazon

CHI x Barbie Silk Infusion

CHI's Silk Infusion is said to help make hair shiny and strong.

$30 $20

Shop Now

The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her

The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her
Amazon

The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her

Learn about Ruth Handler and the origins of Barbie with this illustrated book.

$20 $10

Shop Now

Franco Barbie Barbiecore Black & White Striped Cotton Towel

Franco Barbie Barbiecore Black & White Striped Cotton Towel
Amazon

Franco Barbie Barbiecore Black & White Striped Cotton Towel

For your next beach off, take this black and white striped Barbie towel.

$20 $19

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

