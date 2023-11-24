Sales & Deals

Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell Doll Is Back in Stock and on Sale During Amazon's Black Friday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell
Disney+
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:12 AM PST, November 24, 2023

The new Tinker Bell doll inspired by Yara Shahidi's performance of the iconic character is absolutely adorable.

Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid isn't the only Disney film that got a modern-day remake this year. The boy who just won't grow up has also had a comeback in Peter Pan and Wendy, released back in April on Disney+. Like all the films that are set in Neverland, it wouldn't be a Peter Pan film without the mischief-making side-kick Tinker Bell.  

Yara Shahidi, who had her breakout in the Kenya Barris series Black-ish (and later Grown-ish, where she worked alongside Halle Bailey), stars in the new take on the classic tale as the beloved Tinker Bell. Tinker Bell has been a long-standing icon for little ones, and Mattel has just released a new doll based on Shahidi allowing more children to finally have a Tinker Bell that represents them. The doll sold out fast after the first drop, so now's your chance to get the doll and on a discount with this new restock for Black Friday. Yara's Tinker Bell Doll will make the perfect holiday gift this year for the kids on your list.

Tinker Bell Fairy Doll Inspired by Disney’s 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

Tinker Bell Fairy Doll Inspired by Disney’s 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Amazon

Tinker Bell Fairy Doll Inspired by Disney’s 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

Inspired by Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell, the official Peter Pan & Wendy doll features moveable wings and a curly up-do. 

$25 $19

Shop Now

"So special," Shahidi said in an exclusive interview with ET when asked how it feels to have a toy made after her. "I didn't remember until we were just driving around for press today, that one of my first dolls was an Alvin Ailey ballerina. And I remember just how cool it was to have a doll that looked like me, have a doll that looked like my family, in this beautiful dress."

Shahidi received the doll before its release and took to Instagram to share her excitement. She posted, "Can you believe it...My very own wings, covered in pixie dust 🧚🏽‍♂️ I'm excited to share the Tinker Bell doll inspired by my character in #PeterPanAndWendy."

Instagram

Disney's live-action Peter Pan and Wendy was released exclusively to the Disney+ streaming service on April 28.

Shop the Doll

Sign Up for Disney+

RELATED CONTENT:

Black Friday Barbie Deals: Shop the Best Toys and Gifts from Amazon

Sales & Deals

Black Friday Barbie Deals: Shop the Best Toys and Gifts from Amazon

The Best Dyson Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Dyson Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Is On: Shop the Best Deals

Sales & Deals

Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Is On: Shop the Best Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

Yara Shahidi Talks Playing Tinker Bell in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

MTV Movie TV Awards

Yara Shahidi Talks Playing Tinker Bell in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

See the First Teaser Trailer for 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

News

See the First Teaser Trailer for 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

'Peter Pan & Wendy' Official Trailer

Movies

'Peter Pan & Wendy' Official Trailer

'Little Mermaid' Trailer: Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy Face Off

Oscars

'Little Mermaid' Trailer: Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy Face Off

Halle Bailey Makes a Splash at 2023 Oscars in Sheer Blue Gown

Awards

Halle Bailey Makes a Splash at 2023 Oscars in Sheer Blue Gown

Halle Bailey on Melissa McCarthy's 'Little Mermaid' Transformation

Movies

Halle Bailey on Melissa McCarthy's 'Little Mermaid' Transformation

Tags: