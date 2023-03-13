After catching a first full look at the trailer during last night's Oscars ceremony, we're more excited than ever to watch Halle Bailey star as Ariel in the live-action rendition of Disney's The Little Mermaid. While we wait for the film to hit theaters on Friday, May 26, you can pre-order the official Little Mermaid doll on Amazon.

"The little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!!" Bailey mentions in an Instagram reel announcing the toy's release. "I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character."

“I am literally choking up because this means so much to me," said Bailey while gushing over her doll. "To have one that looks like me that’s my favorite Disney character is very surreal." Her likeness was captured from Bailey's flowing red braids in the movie down to her signature mole above her eyebrow.

The Ariel doll will be released on April 23, but is available for pre-order now on Amazon. Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid is headed to theaters on May 26, 2023.

