We already know and love Chloe and Halle Bailey as Gen Z fashion icons, but they can't always be wearing fabulous gowns and sparkling jumpsuits. When they're not performing their hearts out or turning heads on the red carpet, the sister songstresses love to sport loungewear from Victoria's Secret PINK.
To help inspire your holiday shopping lists, the Bailey sisters are sharing their favorite loungewear and lingerie pieces to shop from PINK's holiday collection. "I've been living in these PINK pieces on set!" said Chloe in a promotional statement. "Our picks include everything from pajamas, tees, and joggers to matching slippers and accessories that I'll be gifting to everyone on my list this year."
From matching sweatsuits and thermal pajamas to supportive lounge bras and festive printed undies, the sister duo's favorite pieces are not only perfect additions to your closet, but they also make comfy gifts. "I'm especially loving these thermals, plush fleece, and velour styles for lounging around at home," said Halle.
Below, we've rounded up 15 of the best gifts to shop from Chloe and Halle's holiday edit. With so many items on sale right now, there's no better time to stock up for the holiday season.
Soft and supportive, this crushed velvet bralette comes in sizes XS-XXL and even DD sizes.
Make it a matching set with these equally adorable crushed velvet sleep shorts.
Who doesn't love fuzzy socks? On sale for just $5, you can get plenty of cozy pair for everyone on your list.
This cropped tank features an ingenious built-in shelf bra for added comfort and support.
You'll want to live in these slinky velour sweats all season long.
Whether worn as a pajama top or paired with jeans and leggings, this thermal tee will keep you warm all winter long.
How freaking cute are these gingerbread-printed undies? You can bundle and save when you buy five pairs for $32.
Give your go-to sweats an upgrade with these equally comfy yoga pants in stretchy, breathable cotton.
A good robe is a must-have for anyone's lounge wardrobe, and this option comes in a festive plaid or sleek black.
The 2000s are back, and so is the iconic PINK logo hoodie with a cozy fleece lining.
Pair your hoodie with matching logo sweatpants for the ultimate lounge set.
Your Christmas morning outfit just got a whole lot cuter with this printed thermal onesie.
These cotton boxer shorts are unisex, so you can match with your significant other.
Get cleavage without sacrificing comfort: this wireless push-up bra is available in an XXS-XXL as well as DD sizes.
These fluffy pants make for a fantastic gift for anyone on your list.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
