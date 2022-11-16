Shopping

Chloe and Halle Bailey Share Their Favorite Gifts from Victoria’s Secret PINK — And So Many Styles Are On Sale

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Chloe X Halle Pink Gift Guide
Victoria's Secret PINK

We already know and love Chloe and Halle Bailey as Gen Z fashion icons, but they can't always be wearing fabulous gowns and sparkling jumpsuits. When they're not performing their hearts out or turning heads on the red carpet, the sister songstresses love to sport loungewear from Victoria's Secret PINK.

To help inspire your holiday shopping lists, the Bailey sisters are sharing their favorite loungewear and lingerie pieces to shop from PINK's holiday collection. "I've been living in these PINK pieces on set!" said Chloe in a promotional statement. "Our picks include everything from pajamas, tees, and joggers to matching slippers and accessories that I'll be gifting to everyone on my list this year."

Shop Chloe X Halle's Gift Picks

From matching sweatsuits and thermal pajamas to supportive lounge bras and festive printed undies, the sister duo's favorite pieces are not only perfect additions to your closet, but they also make comfy gifts. "I'm especially loving these thermals, plush fleece, and velour styles for lounging around at home," said Halle.

Below, we've rounded up 15 of the best gifts to shop from Chloe and Halle's holiday edit. With so many items on sale right now, there's no better time to stock up for the holiday season.

Velvet Triangle Bralette
Velvet Triangle Bralette
PINK
Velvet Triangle Bralette

Soft and supportive, this crushed velvet bralette comes in sizes XS-XXL and even DD sizes.

$30
Velvet Boxy Pajama Shorts
Velvet Boxy Pajama Shorts
PINK
Velvet Boxy Pajama Shorts

Make it a matching set with these equally adorable crushed velvet sleep shorts.

$25
Fuzzy Mid-Calf Sock
Fuzzy Mid-Calf Sock
PINK
Fuzzy Mid-Calf Sock

Who doesn't love fuzzy socks? On sale for just $5, you can get plenty of cozy pair for everyone on your list.

$10$5
Cropped Rib Tank Top
Cropped Rib Tank Top
PINK
Cropped Rib Tank Top

This cropped tank features an ingenious built-in shelf bra for added comfort and support.

$20
Velour Heritage Sweatpants
Velour Heritage Sweatpants
PINK
Velour Heritage Sweatpants

You'll want to live in these slinky velour sweats all season long.

$57$35
Shrunken Thermal Notch Long-Sleeve Tee
Shrunken Thermal Notch Long-Sleeve Tee
PINK
Shrunken Thermal Notch Long-Sleeve Tee

Whether worn as a pajama top or paired with jeans and leggings, this thermal tee will keep you warm all winter long.

$33$20
Cotton Thong Underwear
Cotton Thong Underwear
PINK
Cotton Thong Underwear

How freaking cute are these gingerbread-printed undies? You can bundle and save when you buy five pairs for $32.

$11$32 FOR 5
Performance Cotton Fold-Over Yoga Pant
Performance Cotton Fold-Over Yoga Pant
PINK
Performance Cotton Fold-Over Yoga Pant

Give your go-to sweats an upgrade with these equally comfy yoga pants in stretchy, breathable cotton.

$50$25
Fluffy Robe
Fluffy Robe
PINK
Fluffy Robe

A good robe is a must-have for anyone's lounge wardrobe, and this option comes in a festive plaid or sleek black.

$50$35
Fleece Cropped Cinched Campus Hoodie
Fleece Cropped Cinched Campus Hoodie
PINK
Fleece Cropped Cinched Campus Hoodie

The 2000s are back, and so is the iconic PINK logo hoodie with a cozy fleece lining.

$53$35
Fleece Heritage Sweatpants
Fleece Heritage Sweatpants
PINK
Fleece Heritage Sweatpants

Pair your hoodie with matching logo sweatpants for the ultimate lounge set.

$53$35
Thermal Pajama Onesie
Thermal Pajama Onesie
PINK
Thermal Pajama Onesie

Your Christmas morning outfit just got a whole lot cuter with this printed thermal onesie.

$55
Cotton Boxer Short
Cotton Boxer Short
PINK
Cotton Boxer Short

These cotton boxer shorts are unisex, so you can match with your significant other.

$25$36 FOR 2
Loungin' Wireless Push-Up Bra
Loungin' Wireless Push-Up Bra
PINK
Loungin' Wireless Push-Up Bra

Get cleavage without sacrificing comfort: this wireless push-up bra is available in an XXS-XXL as well as DD sizes.

$33
Teddy Wide-Leg Pajama Pants
Teddy Wide-Leg Pajama Pants
PINK
Teddy Wide-Leg Pajama Pants

These fluffy pants make for a fantastic gift for anyone on your list.

$40

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas, Bedding, & Towels With Our Code

Hanna Andersson's Pajamas & Clothes Are On Sale for 50% Off Right Now

The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Fall and Winter

Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022

Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras Are Over 50% Off at Amazon Prime Day

Savage x Fenty Drops Cozy New Loungewear Collection for Fall

Spanx Added A Jumpsuit and Romper to Its Oprah-Approved Collection

The Spanx Loungewear Oprah Says 'Feels Like a Hug' Is Back in Stock