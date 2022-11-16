We already know and love Chloe and Halle Bailey as Gen Z fashion icons, but they can't always be wearing fabulous gowns and sparkling jumpsuits. When they're not performing their hearts out or turning heads on the red carpet, the sister songstresses love to sport loungewear from Victoria's Secret PINK.

To help inspire your holiday shopping lists, the Bailey sisters are sharing their favorite loungewear and lingerie pieces to shop from PINK's holiday collection. "I've been living in these PINK pieces on set!" said Chloe in a promotional statement. "Our picks include everything from pajamas, tees, and joggers to matching slippers and accessories that I'll be gifting to everyone on my list this year."

Shop Chloe X Halle's Gift Picks

From matching sweatsuits and thermal pajamas to supportive lounge bras and festive printed undies, the sister duo's favorite pieces are not only perfect additions to your closet, but they also make comfy gifts. "I'm especially loving these thermals, plush fleece, and velour styles for lounging around at home," said Halle.

Below, we've rounded up 15 of the best gifts to shop from Chloe and Halle's holiday edit. With so many items on sale right now, there's no better time to stock up for the holiday season.

Fuzzy Mid-Calf Sock PINK Fuzzy Mid-Calf Sock Who doesn't love fuzzy socks? On sale for just $5, you can get plenty of cozy pair for everyone on your list. $10 $5 Buy Now

Cotton Thong Underwear PINK Cotton Thong Underwear How freaking cute are these gingerbread-printed undies? You can bundle and save when you buy five pairs for $32. $11 $32 FOR 5 Buy Now

Fluffy Robe PINK Fluffy Robe A good robe is a must-have for anyone's lounge wardrobe, and this option comes in a festive plaid or sleek black. $50 $35 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year's best gifts for everyone on your list.

