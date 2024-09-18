Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Toy Deals for Early Holiday Shopping: Save Up to 50% on LEGO, Crayola and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Toy Deals for Early Holiday Shopping
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:37 PM PDT, September 18, 2024

It's never too early to get a jump on holiday shopping.

There's nothing quite like experiencing the magic of the holidays when you're a child. To make sure the festive season is special for your little one this year, the key is to start early. That's why fall is the perfect time to start stocking up on holiday gifts.

To help you get a head start, Amazon is currently offering Black Friday-level deals sitewide, including coveted gifts from popular brands like LEGO, Crayola, and LOL Surprise Dolls. We won't be surprised if these best-selling toys are flying off the digital shelves since they're discounted to unbelievably low prices. There are amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages.

If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, there are many toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are pottery wheels and drawing sets that are sure to make artistic children smile. Ultra-popular toys from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are also in stock to snag before they sell out closer to the holidays.

We've kept up with all the trends and know what your kids want this holiday season. Rather than you sifting through the almost endless Amazon deals, we've done the work for you, finding the best gifts for every child on your list.

Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents by age that you'll want to add to your cart.

Best Amazon Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 5

Peppa Pig Toys Peppa's Carry-Along Friends Toy Set

Peppa Pig Toys Peppa's Carry-Along Friends Toy Set
Amazon

Peppa Pig Toys Peppa's Carry-Along Friends Toy Set

Take their favorite characters with them everywhere you go with these portable Peppa Pig play figures.

$23 $16

Shop Now

Goopow Kids Camera Toys

Goopow Kids Camera Toys
Amazon

Goopow Kids Camera Toys

This best-selling kids' camera comes complete with a 32GB memory card.

$37 $33

With Coupon

Shop Now

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set
Amazon

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set

Encourage a child's imagination with this 24-piece play set from Melissa & Dog. The set gives them all the equipment they'll need to cure whatever ails their stuffed animals. 

$38 $24

Shop Now

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone
Amazon

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone

Develop their love for music early with this colorful xylophone. 

$33 $13

Shop Now

Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys

Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys
Amazon

Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys

Let their imagination run wild with this garbage truck.

$50 $36

With Coupon

Shop Now

Giant Candy Land Board Game

Giant Candy Land Board Game
Amazon

Giant Candy Land Board Game

It's the classic Candy Land board game, but with a twist: It's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to four players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first.

$30 $14

Shop Now

Best Amazon Toy Deals for Ages 6 to 11

Pickleball Blast

Pickleball Blast
Amazon

Pickleball Blast

Bring the popular paddle sport from the court to the tabletop with Pickleball Blast. Players have to use a paddle to knock a pickle around and try to flip over their opponent's pickle jar lids.

$15 $13

Shop Now

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio
Amazon

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio

Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but it also helps them customize their creations further and paint them with their favorite colors and patterns. 

$65 $52

Shop Now

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
Amazon

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

The budding artist can improve their skills with this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.

$30 $26

Shop Now

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
Amazon

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R

Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's built. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls
Amazon

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls

LOL Surprise dolls have partnered up with the major candy brands to include new characters inspired by Jolly Rancher, Hershey’s Chocolate, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Bazooka Joe, Peeps and more. Each set comes with a doll, vending machine and fun accessories. 

$28 $22

Shop Now

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2
Amazon

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2

Tamagotchis are back, and this one even comes in an adorable R2-D2 style.

$20 $12

Shop Now

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit
Amazon

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Combining LEGO and science, this building kit teaches children lessons in STEM.

$25 $21

Shop Now

Best Amazon Toy Deals for Ages 12 and Over

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Amazon

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.

$25 $16

Shop Now

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit
Amazon

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit

Not only is receiving a solar-powered robot so very cool, but it will also help a child develop the basic fundamentals of STEM. Plus, Lucky Doug can be built into 12 different types of robots.

$35 $17

Shop Now

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Amazon

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Including over 750 pieces, this Lego flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but also a fun hobby. And it's currently on sale. 

$60 $48

Shop Now

Monopoly Harry Potter Edition Board Game

Monopoly Harry Potter Edition Board Game
Amazon

Monopoly Harry Potter Edition Board Game

Play Monopoly as a Hogwarts student and travel around the board with one of six enchanting transportation-themed golden tokens. Each player gets sorted into a house by choosing a House Card, and they’ll collect points for their house throughout game.

$40 $32

Shop Now

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker
Amazon

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

This kit includes everything a preteen needs to make friendship bracelets for their besties.  

$25 $12

With Coupon

Shop Now

Winyea Tag Laser Tag Set of 2

Winyea Tag Laser Tag Set of 2
Amazon

Winyea Tag Laser Tag Set of 2

For any teens on your list, have fun with a family laser tag match. They can switch between their favorite modes for intense, exciting battles.

$36 $26

With Coupon

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's 2024 ‘Toys We Love’ List Is Here: Shop This Year's Best Gifts

Gifts

Amazon's 2024 ‘Toys We Love’ List Is Here: Shop This Year's Best Gifts

Walmart Unveils 2024 Top Toys List: Shop the Best Holiday Gifts

Gifts

Walmart Unveils 2024 Top Toys List: Shop the Best Holiday Gifts

Best 2024 Advent Calendars for Kids of All Ages

Gifts

Best 2024 Advent Calendars for Kids of All Ages

Harry Potter Advent Calendars Have Arrived at Amazon — Shop Now

Gifts

Harry Potter Advent Calendars Have Arrived at Amazon — Shop Now

27 Best Advent Calendars of 2024 for Everyone on Your Gift List

Gifts

27 Best Advent Calendars of 2024 for Everyone on Your Gift List

Lego Just Dropped 6 New Advent Calendars for the Holidays

Best Lists

Lego Just Dropped 6 New Advent Calendars for the Holidays

Tags: