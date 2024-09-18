It's never too early to get a jump on holiday shopping.
There's nothing quite like experiencing the magic of the holidays when you're a child. To make sure the festive season is special for your little one this year, the key is to start early. That's why fall is the perfect time to start stocking up on holiday gifts.
To help you get a head start, Amazon is currently offering Black Friday-level deals sitewide, including coveted gifts from popular brands like LEGO, Crayola, and LOL Surprise Dolls. We won't be surprised if these best-selling toys are flying off the digital shelves since they're discounted to unbelievably low prices. There are amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages.
If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, there are many toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are pottery wheels and drawing sets that are sure to make artistic children smile. Ultra-popular toys from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are also in stock to snag before they sell out closer to the holidays.
We've kept up with all the trends and know what your kids want this holiday season. Rather than you sifting through the almost endless Amazon deals, we've done the work for you, finding the best gifts for every child on your list.
Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents by age that you'll want to add to your cart.
Best Amazon Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 5
Peppa Pig Toys Peppa's Carry-Along Friends Toy Set
Take their favorite characters with them everywhere you go with these portable Peppa Pig play figures.
Goopow Kids Camera Toys
This best-selling kids' camera comes complete with a 32GB memory card.
Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set
Encourage a child's imagination with this 24-piece play set from Melissa & Dog. The set gives them all the equipment they'll need to cure whatever ails their stuffed animals.
Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone
Develop their love for music early with this colorful xylophone.
Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys
Let their imagination run wild with this garbage truck.
Giant Candy Land Board Game
It's the classic Candy Land board game, but with a twist: It's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to four players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first.
Best Amazon Toy Deals for Ages 6 to 11
Pickleball Blast
Bring the popular paddle sport from the court to the tabletop with Pickleball Blast. Players have to use a paddle to knock a pickle around and try to flip over their opponent's pickle jar lids.
Faber-Castell Pottery Studio
Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but it also helps them customize their creations further and paint them with their favorite colors and patterns.
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
The budding artist can improve their skills with this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.
LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's built.
LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls
LOL Surprise dolls have partnered up with the major candy brands to include new characters inspired by Jolly Rancher, Hershey’s Chocolate, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Bazooka Joe, Peeps and more. Each set comes with a doll, vending machine and fun accessories.
Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2
Tamagotchis are back, and this one even comes in an adorable R2-D2 style.
Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit
Combining LEGO and science, this building kit teaches children lessons in STEM.
Best Amazon Toy Deals for Ages 12 and Over
Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.
Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit
Not only is receiving a solar-powered robot so very cool, but it will also help a child develop the basic fundamentals of STEM. Plus, Lucky Doug can be built into 12 different types of robots.
Lego Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Including over 750 pieces, this Lego flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but also a fun hobby. And it's currently on sale.
Monopoly Harry Potter Edition Board Game
Play Monopoly as a Hogwarts student and travel around the board with one of six enchanting transportation-themed golden tokens. Each player gets sorted into a house by choosing a House Card, and they’ll collect points for their house throughout game.
Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker
This kit includes everything a preteen needs to make friendship bracelets for their besties.
Winyea Tag Laser Tag Set of 2
For any teens on your list, have fun with a family laser tag match. They can switch between their favorite modes for intense, exciting battles.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
