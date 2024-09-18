There's nothing quite like experiencing the magic of the holidays when you're a child. To make sure the festive season is special for your little one this year, the key is to start early. That's why fall is the perfect time to start stocking up on holiday gifts.

To help you get a head start, Amazon is currently offering Black Friday-level deals sitewide, including coveted gifts from popular brands like LEGO, Crayola, and LOL Surprise Dolls. We won't be surprised if these best-selling toys are flying off the digital shelves since they're discounted to unbelievably low prices. There are amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages.

If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, there are many toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are pottery wheels and drawing sets that are sure to make artistic children smile. Ultra-popular toys from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are also in stock to snag before they sell out closer to the holidays.

We've kept up with all the trends and know what your kids want this holiday season. Rather than you sifting through the almost endless Amazon deals, we've done the work for you, finding the best gifts for every child on your list.

Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents by age that you'll want to add to your cart.

Best Amazon Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 5

Best Amazon Toy Deals for Ages 6 to 11

Pickleball Blast Amazon Pickleball Blast Bring the popular paddle sport from the court to the tabletop with Pickleball Blast. Players have to use a paddle to knock a pickle around and try to flip over their opponent's pickle jar lids. $15 $13 Shop Now

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio Amazon Faber-Castell Pottery Studio Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but it also helps them customize their creations further and paint them with their favorite colors and patterns. $65 $52 Shop Now

Best Amazon Toy Deals for Ages 12 and Over

Monopoly Harry Potter Edition Board Game Amazon Monopoly Harry Potter Edition Board Game Play Monopoly as a Hogwarts student and travel around the board with one of six enchanting transportation-themed golden tokens. Each player gets sorted into a house by choosing a House Card, and they’ll collect points for their house throughout game. $40 $32 Shop Now

