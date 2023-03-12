'Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Makes a Splash at 2023 Oscars in Sheer Blue Gown
Look at Halle Bailey's dress -- isn't it neat?
The star of Disney's upcoming Little Mermaid live-action remake appeared to draw some inspiration from her beloved character for her style on Sunday at the 2023 Oscars. The 22-year-old performer arrived in an aqua-colored sheer strapless gown by Dolce & Gabbana, the bodice accented by a corset outline with a flowing see-through tulle skirt. She accessorized with a 74-carat diamond necklace, 9-carat earrings and rings by De Beers.
The look was a fitting choice for Bailey amid her highly anticipated upcoming role as the mermaid princess. However, before the movie arrives in May, Bailey is serving as a presenter at Sunday's star-studded main event alongside her Little Mermaid co-star Melissa McCarthy, who will portray sea witch Ursula in the remake.
"People are gonna be so amazed [by] her job [playing] Ursula," Bailey previously told ET. "First of all, she's a beautiful human being, so talented, and the way she just consumes Ursula is so beautiful. I'm just so proud of her and I can't wait for people to see it."
Same goes for the blockbuster project overall, which has been in development since 2016.
"I'm so excited for the release. I feel like I've been waiting for so long -- we've been talking about it for a long time, but now that the rollout's starting, I'm really grateful that everyone's gonna get to see," she told ET. "I hope everyone likes it. We'll see."
The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.
