Whether it was one of your new year’s resolutions, or you just want to keep fit this summer, new activewear never hurts when it comes to motivation to get moving. In 2024, all activewear lives beyond the gym, which is why we love Abercrombie & Fitch's stylish YPB activewear line.

To kick off the long weekend, the Abercrombie Memorial Day sale is taking 20% off almost everything you could need to start summer strong. Even better, the brand's activewear is discounted by as much as 70% to treat yourself to new workout clothes. Right now, you can save big on everything from leggings, running shorts and joggers to hoodies, quarter-zips. and breathable workout tees.

Shop Men's Activewear

Shop Women's Activewear

Abercrombie's YPB activewear line features five performance fabrics designed for maximum comfort and functionality, including the brand's new active fabric, which is buttery soft and supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable on the body. It also has a smoothing and sculpting effect. The fashion-forward yet functional YPB assortment aims to empower you to perform to your highest potential, from sprinting to simply running errands.

Made to move with your body during workouts, every piece in the YPB line is available in a variety of both neutral and bold shades. Plus, each item is offered in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths. Ahead, shop our favorite activewear deals from Abercrombie's Memorial Day sale event.

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Men

YPB neoKNIT Popover Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT Popover Abercrombie's new active popover hoodie is designed with a smooth interior, and the neoKNIT fabric is made from layerable sweat-wicking neoprene. $80 $40 Shop Now

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Women

