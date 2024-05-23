Shop up to 70% off Abercrombie's line of activewear, including leggings, hoodies, running shorts and more.
Whether it was one of your new year’s resolutions, or you just want to keep fit this summer, new activewear never hurts when it comes to motivation to get moving. In 2024, all activewear lives beyond the gym, which is why we love Abercrombie & Fitch's stylish YPB activewear line.
To kick off the long weekend, the Abercrombie Memorial Day sale is taking 20% off almost everything you could need to start summer strong. Even better, the brand's activewear is discounted by as much as 70% to treat yourself to new workout clothes. Right now, you can save big on everything from leggings, running shorts and joggers to hoodies, quarter-zips. and breathable workout tees.
Abercrombie's YPB activewear line features five performance fabrics designed for maximum comfort and functionality, including the brand's new active fabric, which is buttery soft and supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable on the body. It also has a smoothing and sculpting effect. The fashion-forward yet functional YPB assortment aims to empower you to perform to your highest potential, from sprinting to simply running errands.
Made to move with your body during workouts, every piece in the YPB line is available in a variety of both neutral and bold shades. Plus, each item is offered in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths. Ahead, shop our favorite activewear deals from Abercrombie's Memorial Day sale event.
Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Men
YPB Gym to Grocery Taper Jogger
Save $30 on a pair of versatile joggers that are comfortable enough to wear all-day long in and out of the gym.
YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short
These 7-inch unlined cardio shorts feature a drawstring waistband, side pockets with hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every workout.
YPB neoKNIT Popover
Abercrombie's new active popover hoodie is designed with a smooth interior, and the neoKNIT fabric is made from layerable sweat-wicking neoprene.
Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Women
YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging
Abercrombie's ultra high rise active 7/8-length leggings meets the signature Curve Love fit, featuring increased room in the hips and thighs with a nipped-in waist to eliminate waist-gap.
YPB sculptLUX Squareneck Slim Tank
A classic square-neck workout top you'll always reach for. This tank features interior lining with removable pads and comes with a matching scrunchie, too.
YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings
The Abercrombie leggings are said to be just as buttery soft as lululemon's Align leggings. Shop the YPB style for 60% off in 26 different colors.
YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank
For a slim-fitting tank in a cropped length, this style features a v-neckline and interior lining with removable pads.
YPB sculptLUX Plunge Henley Slim Tank
Part tank, part sports bra, this smoothing, sculpting henley top has interior lining and removable pads.
YPB sculptLUX 7" Bike Short
Bike shorts are now as essential as leggings. Wear this squat-proof, sweat-wicking pair at the gym and throw on an oversized sweatshirt for a post-workout athleisure look.
YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short
A running short that combines function and fashion, featuring a mesh interior lining, high waist with drawcords, hidden side pocket and curved side hem. Plus, the drawstrings allow you to adjust the fit.
