Shop
Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Abercrombie's Activewear Line for a Summer Workout Wardrobe Refresh

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie Activewear Sale 2024
Abercrombie & Fitch
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:41 PM PDT, May 23, 2024

Shop up to 70% off Abercrombie's line of activewear, including leggings, hoodies, running shorts and more.

Whether it was one of your new year’s resolutions, or you just want to keep fit this summer, new activewear never hurts when it comes to motivation to get moving. In 2024, all activewear lives beyond the gym, which is why we love Abercrombie & Fitch's stylish YPB activewear line.

To kick off the long weekend, the Abercrombie Memorial Day sale is taking 20% off almost everything you could need to start summer strong. Even better, the brand's activewear is discounted by as much as 70% to treat yourself to new workout clothes. Right now, you can save big on everything from leggings, running shorts and joggers to hoodies, quarter-zips. and breathable workout tees.

Shop Men's Activewear

Shop Women's Activewear

Abercrombie's YPB activewear line features five performance fabrics designed for maximum comfort and functionality, including the brand's new active fabric, which is buttery soft and supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable on the body. It also has a smoothing and sculpting effect. The fashion-forward yet functional YPB assortment aims to empower you to perform to your highest potential, from sprinting to simply running errands. 

Made to move with your body during workouts, every piece in the YPB line is available in a variety of both neutral and bold shades. Plus, each item is offered in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths. Ahead, shop our favorite activewear deals from Abercrombie's Memorial Day sale event.

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Men

YPB Gym to Grocery Taper Jogger

YPB Gym to Grocery Taper Jogger
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB Gym to Grocery Taper Jogger

Save $30 on a pair of versatile joggers that are comfortable enough to wear all-day long in and out of the gym.

$90 $60

Shop Now

YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short

YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short

These 7-inch unlined cardio shorts feature a drawstring waistband, side pockets with hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every workout.

$60 $48

Shop Now

YPB neoKNIT Popover

YPB neoKNIT Popover
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB neoKNIT Popover

Abercrombie's new active popover hoodie is designed with a smooth interior, and the neoKNIT fabric is made from layerable sweat-wicking neoprene.

$80 $40

Shop Now

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Women

YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging

YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging

Abercrombie's ultra high rise active 7/8-length leggings meets the signature Curve Love fit, featuring increased room in the hips and thighs with a nipped-in waist to eliminate waist-gap.

$65 $52

Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX Squareneck Slim Tank

YPB sculptLUX Squareneck Slim Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX Squareneck Slim Tank

A classic square-neck workout top you'll always reach for. This tank features interior lining with removable pads and comes with a matching scrunchie, too.

$45 $36

Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings

YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings

The Abercrombie leggings are said to be just as buttery soft as lululemon's Align leggings. Shop the YPB style for 60% off in 26 different colors. 

$65 $52

Shop Now

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank

For a slim-fitting tank in a cropped length, this style features a v-neckline and interior lining with removable pads.

$50 $30

Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX Plunge Henley Slim Tank

YPB sculptLUX Plunge Henley Slim Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX Plunge Henley Slim Tank

Part tank, part sports bra, this smoothing, sculpting henley top has interior lining and removable pads. 

$50 $15

Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX 7" Bike Short

YPB sculptLUX 7" Bike Short
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX 7" Bike Short

Bike shorts are now as essential as leggings. Wear this squat-proof, sweat-wicking pair at the gym and throw on an oversized sweatshirt for a post-workout athleisure look. 

$45 $36

Shop Now

YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short

YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short

A running short that combines function and fashion, featuring a mesh interior lining, high waist with drawcords, hidden side pocket and curved side hem. Plus, the drawstrings allow you to adjust the fit. 

$45 $15

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Leggings on Amazon That Reviewers Love — All Under $30

Best Lists

The 10 Best Leggings on Amazon That Reviewers Love — All Under $30

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Style

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

The Best Fitness Subscriptions to Help You Stick to Your Resolutions

Best Lists

The Best Fitness Subscriptions to Help You Stick to Your Resolutions

Recover From New Year Workouts With Up to $250 Off Theraguns

Sales & Deals

Recover From New Year Workouts With Up to $250 Off Theraguns

The Best Workout Equipment for Small Spaces to Crush Your Health Goals

Best Lists

The Best Workout Equipment for Small Spaces to Crush Your Health Goals

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym

Tags: