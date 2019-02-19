Zendaya Is a '70s Babe in New Collection Campaign -- Pics!

Zendaya looks smokin' in her new campaign!

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress has teamed up with American designer Tommy Hilfiger on a gorgeous '70s-inspired TommyXZendaya collection for spring 2019. Zendaya looks radiant in the warmly lit, nostalgic images as she rocks soft waves and swept curtain bangs.

The fashion chameleon, who can do no wrong on the red carpet, collaborated with Hilfiger on designing the capsule, which celebrates the strong, stylish women of the iconic decade. The line is a cool, modern interpretation of '70s staples, including a zodiac printed silk pantsuit, striped wide-leg trousers, graphic tees, metallic knit dress and more.

Zendaya replaces Gigi Hadid as the brand's womenswear ambassador. Hadid also co-designed a collection with the designer from 2016 to 2018.

Take a peek at the chic collection below, ahead of the Paris Fashion Week runway show and release on March 2.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

