Zendaya is a force of fashion!

The actress and singer has been announced as the newest ambassador of iconic American brand Tommy Hilfiger, revealed via Instagram on Tuesday.

In addition to starring in the global womenswear campaigns, beginning in spring 2019, The Greatest Showman star will collaborate with the designer to create a see-now-buy-now collection called Tommy x Zendaya, which will debut in February on the runway. Hilfiger's themed shows are always a surprise and spectacle, previously taking show-goers around the globe from New York to London to Shanghai, and Zendaya is expected to appear on the catwalk, according to WWD.

The multi-hyphenate, 22, was tapped by the brand after Gigi Hadid's contract ended since joining the Hilfiger family as the line's face in 2016. The supermodel also co-designed four capsules.

With her impeccable style and ability to pull off any look from glam to sporty to edgy, the sartorial chameleon is naturally the perfect choice to represent the It-girl brand, which also counts Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow as celeb ambassadors.

"We were thinking about who’s next and she [Zendaya] just checked all the boxes," Hilfiger told the mag. "She’s a movie star, a musician, a great personality. She really is an advocate of women. She is youthful, she has great, casual style and when you see her on the red carpet, she is magnificent."

Her passion for activism, fashion and self-expression will definitely influence her collection.

"Fashion is more than just wearing cool clothes," Zendaya said in a press release. "It’s a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality, which is extremely empowering. This is why I am proud to partner with Tommy Hilfiger."

This isn't the first time the Spider-Man leading lady is designing. She previously co-created Daya by Zendaya with her stylist, Law Roach, and teamed up with affordable brand Boohoo for a curated line.

