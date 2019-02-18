Looks like Harper Beckham is a fashionista in the making!

The adorable 7-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham showed off her edgy bob haircut and new bangs on Sunday while attending her fashion designer mom’s London Fashion Week show.

What made the adorable look even better was the fact that Harper was seated right next to and twinning with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who originated the iconic look.

Thanks to the two Brits’ almost identical hair colors and styles, fans immediately started noticing the similarities.

Proud dad, David, even posted on his Instagram Stories, "Harper & Anna Who wore it better Both amazing.”

He later shared an image that also featured himself with the Photoshopped bob, writing, “Who wore it better?? I cannot compete with Anna & Harper.”

Victoria’s entire family was in attendance at the show, including her eldest son, Brooklyn, his girlfriend Hana Cross, and brothers Romeo and Cruz Beckham.

