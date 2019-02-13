Victoria Beckham Will Launch a Beauty Line in the Fall

Victoria Beckham is expanding her brand to include beauty.

The fashion designer announced on Wednesday the exciting news on Instagram via a quick video with the caption, "SO excited to announce that I will be launching Victoria Beckham Beauty later this year! Cannot wait to be able to share it with you!! Subscribe at the link in bio for exclusive news and updates. #VBBeauty x Kisses."

Although the former Spice Girl previously released exclusive makeup pieces with Estee Lauder, this is the first time Beckham is launching a standalone beauty line as part of her eponymous brand.

"I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skin care, fragrance, and wellness that I feel I need in my own life," Beckham said in the press release.

The line will be "cruelty free, inclusive for all skin tones, and available at an accessible luxury price-point," which she confirmed on a follow-up post on Instagram. To be up-to-date on the impending launch, you can subscribe to her official website.

The style icon has been focusing on ethical practices and on Tuesday, Beckham's team told WWD they will stop using exotic animal skins for their clothes and accessories, saying, “We are happy to confirm that we will cease using exotic skins in all future collections as of our main fall 2019 ready-to-wear presentation. This decision reflects the wishes of not only the brand, but also that of our customers.”

Beckham, who will soon debut her new collection during London Fashion Week on Sunday, is expanding her presence on social media, which she will utilize to communicate with her customers on what they look for in products. In November, she shared she will be launching a YouTube channel that'll focus on style and beauty.

For more on Beckham, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Victoria Beckham Hints That She May Join Spice Girls Onstage During Their Tour

Victoria Beckham's New Workout Collection Is All the Motivation We Need to Hit the Gym

Victoria Beckham Admits She Feels 'A Bit Left Out' of Spice Girls Reunion, But 'Definitely' Won't Join Tour