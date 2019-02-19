The internet's boyfriend is showing us what he brings to the table!

Noah Centineo is the latest celeb to lend his talents to Calvin Klein, posing in a series of sexy shots -- and in his underwear -- for the brand's Spring 2019 campaign. The 22-year-old actor joins Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky and Shawn Mendes as the newest model for the Jeans and Underwear campaign.

Centineo's abs are on full display as he strips down to his undies for one shot, posing in front of a draped window next to a skateboard (which he actually rides in an accompanying video). The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star hid the shot among others on his Instagram, while Calvin Klein posted the photo solo on their Instagram on Tuesday.

Centineo's pics come just days after Mendes shared his own steamy shots for the brand... which his pal, Miley Cyrus, couldn't help but make fun of. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer posted a side-by-side photo of her and Mendes to Twitter on Monday, showing both of them posing in Calvin Klein underwear, with hearts strategically placed across both snaps.

"Don't leave your children with Miley," she wrote alongside the post.

Don’t leave your children with Miley pic.twitter.com/zv7N8hDB12 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 19, 2019

Mendes and Cyrus performed together at the 2019 GRAMMYs earlier this month, but there could be more collaboration on the way. See what he told ET in the video below.

