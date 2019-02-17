Shawn Mendes is stripping down for his latest modeling gig!



On Saturday, the “Lost in Japan” singer posted a photo from his upcoming Calvin Klein campaign. In the image, the 20-year-old crooner reclines beside a guitar and keyboard in what appears to be a motel wearing nothing but a pair of black CK boxer-briefs. In the image, Mendes effortlessly showcases his fit abs for the camera. In the caption, he teased that his full campaign will arrive this week.

And that’s not the only image that’s making the rounds from his underwear ads. He also posted a photo on Instagram in which he leans on a counter in a vintage kitchen complete with wooden cabinetry. Like in the first image, Mendes is again able to flaunt his six-pack, this time in white CK boxer briefs.



The chart-topping singer is just the latest celeb who’s signed up to promote the clothing brand. Stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson fronted a campaign for CK alongside model Lulu Tenney.

And can’t forget Kendall Jenner or Mendes’ pal Justin Bieber’s time as the face of Calvin Klein.



The rollout of the singer’s campaign comes just a week after he shared the stage with Miley Cyrus at the 61st GRAMMYs where the pair sang "In My Blood" together. This led some fans to believe the pair could be cooking something up in the studio together. However, when asked by ET about it on the red carpet, he was mum on the topic.



"I guess we'll just have to just wait and see," he said. When pressed, he added, "I never said I had a good poker face."

It looks like we'll have to summon our patience while we wait to find out if he's just toying with his fans or the pair have something special on the way.



Get loads more music news down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry and Zedd Debut Obsession-Themed '365' Single and Creepy Robot Music Video

Becky G Breaks Down Her New Sexy 'LBD' Music Video: 'It's Just, Me, Myself and I' (Exclusive)

Shawn Mendes Addresses Possible Collaboration With Miley Cyrus (Exclusive)

Related Gallery