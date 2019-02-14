5 Stunning Beauty Trends Straight From Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week delivered gorgeous new fall 2019 collections and the beauty trends were as equally dazzling.

Statement looks from jeweled hair to glittery eyes ruled the runway, but the classic red lip is still one of our favorites. See the top 6 beauty trends straight from fashion week here.

Hair Embellishments

Low ponytails flooded the runways, including Oscar de la Renta, Cushnie and Jonathan Simkhai, but Christian Siriano and Area took it to another level with ponies dripping with glitzy embellishments. At Siriano, sections of the hair were adorned with cascading chains, while models' whole heads were covered in crystals at Area -- some multicolored!

Crimson Lip

Oscar de la Renta and Jonathan Simkhai opted for the classic matte, deep red lip against matte minimalist skin. The models' swept-back ponytails kept the focus on the lips and the dreamy clothes for a romantic, understated result.

Graphic Eyeliner

Modern renditions of the '60s crease eyeliner was popular this season. 3.1 Phillip Lim models debuted edgy thin white liner that swooped above the crease, accompanied by a short black line underneath the lash line. Anna Sui opted for a bolder take with thick floating lines in bright hues from purple to blue. A cat eye effect was also made by extending black liner beyond the tear ducts.

Glittery Eyes

Whimsical collections were accented with glittery eyes. Rodarte models rocked sparkly pigments in statement shades from pink to red (with matching lip!), while the Alice + Olivia girls wore a wash of shimmery pale color and a glossy Bordeaux pout.

Flush of Warmth

A wash of bronze-y orange and pink subtly added warm color to the models' faces at Cushnie and Kate Spade New York.

