Don't try this at home! Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, got her pseudonym by clearing up breakouts, but the board-certified dermatologist recommends leaving that to the experts while celebrating her partnership with Sun Pharma Awareness for the AH-ha!™ It’s Acne Hormones awareness campaign.

"You should not be popping pimples on your own, that just aggravates your skin and can cause scarring," she tells ET.

Along with helping people get rid of pimples, the Mohs surgeon also hopes to banish skincare myths, including that acne is caused by practicing poor hygiene, eating greasy food, wearing makeup, sweating from sports, and more, with this campaign.

"All of these factors can make acne worse, but they don’t really cause the cycle to start," the television star shares.

Courtesy of Sun Pharma

The real cause of breakouts: "Hormones are responsible for regulating the amount of sebum in the skin, which is what acne bacteria needs to grow in pores. ... One can ensure to follow good hygiene, sleep, and diet, which is important for all aspects of health, but acne can only truly be prevented by addressing the hormonal component, as that is what triggers the cycle that causes someone to break out."

Another misconception Dr. Lee hopes to debunk is that acne is a condition that only impacts teenagers.

"While acne is most prevalent during the teenage and young adult years, it can happen at any age, especially as hormones fluctuate through one’s life cycle. ... It affects almost everyone at some point in their lives," she adds.

To deal with this, the SLMD Skincare founder recommends sticking to a plan that works for you.

Dr. Sandra Lee/Instagram

"Avoid over-washing your skin or using excessive toner or exfoliants, which makes it dry and or oily. ... If breakouts are bothersome, you should consult with your dermatologist to determine a skincare regimen, which may involve a combination of over-the-counter and prescription products, to control them."

"Most people only think to treat the acne they see, but a proper skincare routine will help keep pimples from occurring," Dr. Lee says.

