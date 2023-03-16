From bohemian-chic dresses and bedding to whimsical decor, Anthropologie has secured its place in our homes and wardrobes. Often overlooked, the store's beauty section is not to be missed — especially when its huge Spring Beauty Sale is happening. It's time to stock up on all your favorite skincare, haircare, and makeup goodies because Anthropologie is slashing the prices on over a thousand products.

Shop the Spring Beauty Sale

For a limited time, you can enjoy 20% off spring beauty favorites at Anthropologie. Amongst the skincare steal is every Sunday Riley product — including the anti-aging treatment both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by.

Winfrey and Barrymore's go-to Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment is packed with a fast-absorbing vitamin C serum for radiant skin. The multipurpose lactic acid formula, which works to brighten the appearance of dark spots and clarify the skin, was previously included in Oprah's Favorite Things list as her "go-to beauty regimen."

Barrymore, who always boasts an enviable radiance, previously shared on Instagram that one of her staple beauty essentials also comes in the form of Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum. In the post, Barrymore revealed that she used the treatment weekly, saying: "It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment and I just do it maybe once, two times a week. And it has this lemony fresh sort of functional scent, but it’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face."

She continued in praising the product, revealing: "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

As skincare experts and TikTok users alike can agree, Sunday Riley products are undeniable cult favorites. Below, you can shop even more beloved Sunday Riley products — including Lizzo's favorite vitamin C serum — on sale at Anthropologie now.

