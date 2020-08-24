Jennifer Lopez reveals her upcoming beauty line, JLo Beauty, is coming soon. The star teased her new brand on Sunday with a series of gorgeous selfies on Instagram with the caption: "Sunset glow...#JLoBeauty coming soon." The multi-talented star was indeed glowing in the pics with her skin looking radiant, complete with a glossy lip and bronze eye shadow.

Although there are no details on the products yet, the JLO Holding Company, LLC filed a trademark in Dec. 2019 for cosmetics and skincare products, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, including skin moisturizers, beauty masks and skin cleansers.

Back in Dec. 2018, Lopez said she was launching a skincare line during a speaking engagement in New York City, reported by Refinery 29.

"I will be coming out with a skincare line. I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put [just] anything out," she told the moderator, who asked about her skincare routine. "I get that question a lot, especially as I get older. I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I've learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn't have anything to do with needles."

The "On the Floor" singer is no stranger to launching beauty products. Lopez has had multiple fragrances, including the popular Glow by JLO, and a makeup range with Inglot. Additionally, the style icon currently has a shoe line at DSW.

It's an exciting time for celebrity beauty brands. Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is set to launch on Sept. 3, and Rihanna's Fenty Skin released last month.

Check back as ET Style keeps you updated on the latest news on Lopez's new beauty brand.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Available -- Shop Now!

Jennifer Lopez's DSW Shoe Collection Is $14.99 Right Now

The Best Beauty Products Jennifer Lopez Uses for Her Glow

Related Gallery