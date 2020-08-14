Jennifer Lopez's DSW Shoe Collection Is $14.99 Right Now

Jennifer Lopez's DSW shoe collection is on sale!

The affordable shoe retailer is offering $14.99 off the entire JLO Jennifer Lopez line.

Earlier this year, it was announced the star has teamed up with DSW on JLO Jennifer Lopez. The styles are as glamorous as J.Lo herself -- ranging from sexy evening heels and cool-girl sneakers to summer-ready espadrille wedges. Lopez, of course, stars in the campaign for her DSW collection. In the image, shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango, she sports a leopard print jacket, matching hot pants and lucite ankle-strap Parlata pumps. The inaugural collection is inspired by the three cities Lopez calls home -- New York, Los Angeles and Miami. Handbags are also set to launch later this year.

"Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all - music, movies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami," Lopez said in a press release.

"We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some Old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self," she added. "We girls really can do it all!"

This isn't Lopez's first fashion brand. She had two clothing and accessory lines called J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez and Sweetface in the early 2000s.

Shop J.Lo's DSW collection.

Check out ET Style's top picks.

Parlata Pump J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Parlata Pump J.Lo Jennifer Lopez Leopard and lucite, need we say more? REGULARLY $69.99 $14.99 at DSW

Larenn Espadrille Platform Slip-On J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Larenn Espadrille Platform Slip-On J.Lo Jennifer Lopez This espadrille is the perfect pair for a sundress. REGULARLY $59.99 $14.99 at DSW

Doninique Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Doninique Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez The gold chain detail adds edge to a simple strappy black sandal. REGULARLY $69.99 $14.99 at DSW

Lukita Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Lukita Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez A Barbie shoe IRL. REGULARLY $59.99 $14.99 at DSW

Alyona Platform Sneaker J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Alyona Platform Sneaker J.Lo Jennifer Lopez You know a J.Lo white sneaker would not be plain! REGULARLY $79.99 $14.99 at DSW

Ayaba Flat J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Ayaba Flat J.Lo Jennifer Lopez A flat that's not boring is always on our shopping list. REGULARLY $69.99 $14.99 at DSW

Malika Platform Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Malika Platform Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez No shoe collection from J.Lo would be complete without a sky-high stiletto. The gold snake print metallic finish makes this sandal a showstopper. REGULARLY $79.99 $14.99 at DSW

