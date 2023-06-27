For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen. With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, now is a great time to score early savings on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. Prime Day officially kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, and runs through July 12, but it's never too early to shop Amazon's best deals on various Keurig models.

Right now, you can score the Keurig K-Mini for 40% off at Amazon. Keurig's smallest coffee maker with over 42,000 5-star reviews is easy to use and saves you counter space. Make your mornings easier and more enjoyable with a convenient Keurig coffee maker on sale.

Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's reliable devices that make it simple to brew any coffee you like. The powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need an updated espresso machine to meet your WFH needs, you can't go wrong with a Keurig coffee maker — especially since they're on sale now. Ahead, upgrade your kitchen appliances this summer with all the best Amazon deals on Keurig brewing systems.

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Keurig Coffee Machines

K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon K-Classic Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. $150 $109 Shop Now

K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more. $190 $140 Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm. $190 $140 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Shop Ahead of Prime Day

The Best Ninja Kitchen Appliance Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Early Prime Day Apple Deals Are Available Now at Amazon

Apple AirTags Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Score the Deal for Your 4th of July Travel

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

The Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Summer Cooking

Whirlpool Air Conditioners Are On Sale to Help Keep You Cool for Less

The Best iRobot Roomba Deals Ahead of Prime Day: Clean With Ease and Save Up to 30% on Robot Vacuums at Amazon

Save Up to 48% On Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Stoves & More

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Is On Sale for $100 Off Right Now

Best Prime Day Dyson Deals: Save Up to 30% On Vacuums & Air Purifiers

The Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals for a Summer Home Refresh

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Portable Air Conditioners