The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Highly-Rated Keurig Coffee Makers to Shop Now
For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen. With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, now is a great time to score early savings on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. Prime Day officially kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, and runs through July 12, but it's never too early to shop Amazon's best deals on various Keurig models.
Right now, you can score the Keurig K-Mini for 40% off at Amazon. Keurig's smallest coffee maker with over 42,000 5-star reviews is easy to use and saves you counter space. Make your mornings easier and more enjoyable with a convenient Keurig coffee maker on sale.
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's reliable devices that make it simple to brew any coffee you like. The powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.
Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need an updated espresso machine to meet your WFH needs, you can't go wrong with a Keurig coffee maker — especially since they're on sale now. Ahead, upgrade your kitchen appliances this summer with all the best Amazon deals on Keurig brewing systems.
The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Keurig Coffee Machines
The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir.
The Keurig K-Slim works great in small spaces and can brew up to 4 cups before needing to be refilled.
The K-Supreme coffee maker features Keurig's new MultiStream Technology to provide you with a flavorful cup of coffee.
The Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee brewer includes a 12-cup thermal carafe that keeps your coffee warm for up to 2 hours.
The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.
With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.
Keurig's K-Cafe SMART features WiFi enabled BrewID technology to recognize your specific K-Cup pod and customize brew settings.
Keurig's K-Duo Special Edition single-serve coffee maker allows you to prepare your morning coffee up to 24 hours in advance with Programmable Carafe Auto-Brew.
Perfect for small businesses with up to 15 employees, this Keurig allows you to brew 4 cup sizes and features an extra-large 96 oz water reservoir.
