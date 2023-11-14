Sales & Deals

Black Friday Gaming Deals 2023: Shop the Best Discounts on PS5, Xbox, Gaming Laptops and More

Updated: 6:09 PM PST, November 14, 2023

Shop the best Black Friday gaming deals to save on consoles, video games, laptops, monitors and more.

The year's biggest shopping holiday is so close we can almost taste it. Black Friday is the absolute best time to buy just about everything, especially for gamers on a budget. While we still have a couple weeks until the sales arrive in full force, we've already tons of early Black Friday gaming deals to save on the best consoles, games, controllers, monitors and holiday gifts

From Walmart to Best Buy, plenty of retailers have already started their Black Friday sales to give shoppers a head start on their shopping lists and save as much money as possible during the holiday season. Whether you're looking for one of the best 4K gaming monitors on the market or want to save on a PS5 with the newest Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game, we've gathered all the best Black Friday gaming deals we're seeing right now.

Below, shop today's best Black Friday gaming deals to save on gifts for gamers of all kinds on your list — or yourself, of course.

Best Black Friday Gaming Console Deals

PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Walmart

PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October. You can save 15% on the PlayStation 5 bundle that include the new game at Walmart. 

$560 $499

Shop Now

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S
Walmart

Xbox Series S

Experience next-gen performance and speed in the smallest, sleekest Xbox console ever. It also makes a great companion to the Nintendo Switch. 

$289 $260

Shop Now

Xbox Series X - 1TB SSD Black X Version with Disc Drive

Xbox Series X - 1TB SSD Black X Version with Disc Drive
Walmart

Xbox Series X - 1TB SSD Black X Version with Disc Drive

Save on the fastest, most powerful Xbox and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$558 $470

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.

$410 $359

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Special Edition

Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Special Edition
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Special Edition

The Nintendo Switch OLED takes on a totally fresh look from the Splatoon 3 game. This Switch features blue and yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with a white underbelly, a white dock adorned with graffiti, and a splat-tastic design on the back of the system. 

$359 $323

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con

Play your favorite games at home on the TV or on-the-go with the Nintendo Switch OLED's vibrant 7-inch screen.

$340 $300

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

$349 $314

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and MightySkins Voucher

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and MightySkins Voucher
Walmart

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and MightySkins Voucher

With this bundle's MightySkins voucher, you can choose from thousands of skins to personalize and protect your console. 

$399 $339

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch Lite, Gray

Nintendo Switch Lite, Gray
Walmart

Nintendo Switch Lite, Gray

The Nintendo Switch Lite system is the perfect portable console to bring on your winter travels.

$199 $179

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Video Game Deals

 

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters.

$60 $44

Shop Now

Elden Ring

Elden Ring
Walmart

Elden Ring

Journey through the Lands Between and unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring's power in this fantasy game.

$60 $40 at Amazon

Shop Now

$60 $40 at Walmart

Shop Now

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expands the massive world of Hyrule, dives deeper into its narrative, and introduces bigger dungeons, weapon crafting and detailed building mechanics. It’s one of the best games the Switch has to offer.

$70 $55

Shop Now

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted
Amazon

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted

Take charge at the terrifying Freddy Fazbear's Pizza while animatronic horrors prowl around. Repair vents, troubleshoot systems, and check the cameras in the security office. Win prizes while avoiding certain death throughout this collection of the Five Nights at Freddy's games' greatest hits and gear up for the upcoming movie adaptation.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey
Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey

In his grandest 3D journey yet, Mario chases Bowser across diverse worlds beyond the Mushroom Kingdom. With his new ally, Cappy, Mario can inhabit almost any character, diving into both inventive 3D terrains and nostalgic 2D platforming.

$60 $49

Shop Now

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Amazon

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has an impressive roster of over 74 characters from Nintendo and beyond, allowing face-offs like Pikachu vs. Solid Snake. It's the most expansive Smash game with a deep single-player narrative that ensures even solo players are captivated for hours.

$60 $50

Shop Now

Octopath Traveler

Octopath Traveler
Amazon

Octopath Traveler

This RPG features eight intertwining narratives with unique art, compelling characters. Choose your protagonist, delve into their four-chapter arc, and explore all eight players' storylines to complete their unique timelines.

$60 $53

Shop Now

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Nintendo

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses combines satisfying turn-based battles with social mechanics. Players choose a house at a fictional school and get to know their classmates dearly while heading out on the battlefield in this fantasy adventure.

$60 $52

Shop Now

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Walmart

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is a pair of Mario adventures that complement each other. Originally a Wii U gem, 3D World offers 2D and 3D platforming and added features, while Bowser’s Fury is a compact open-world Mario experience.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Walmart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The latest Animal Crossing entry lets players befriend animal neighbors on an island while collecting furniture, clothing, bugs and other goodies. It's the perfect social simulator, chock-full of things to do, see and work toward. 

$60 $50

Shop Now

Luigi's Mansion 3

Luigi's Mansion 3
Walmart

Luigi's Mansion 3

If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then "Luigi's Mansion 3" might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion, while you fight and capture ghosts.

$60 $52

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals

43" Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD Gaming Monitor

43" Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD Gaming Monitor
Samsung

43" Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD Gaming Monitor

The 144Hz refresh rate eliminates lag for exhilarating gameplay with ultra-smooth action. With a size of 43", the G7 is the perfect entertainment screen that has an ideal design for both console and PC games. 

$1,000 $500 at Best Buy

Shop Now

$1,000 $800 at Samsung

Shop Now

Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen

Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Samsung

Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen

Save a whopping $900 on the Odyssey Ark with a huge display that delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), plus an all-new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion. 

$2,700 $1,800

Shop Now

Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
Amazon

Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Save $100 on this ultra wide screen from Sceptre with smooth graphics and fast refresh rate. It also has reduced blue light which is said to help eye fatigue and strain.

$250 $210

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
Best Buy

Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop

Fire it up then go full throttle faster and more effectively than ever with Acer's next evolution of its Nitro 5 gaming laptop. Features includes a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

$950 $770

Shop Now

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop
Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop

Made for gaming, this ASUS laptop will keep up with you and it's beautiful with a colorful keyboard. You can even customize the light bar to make it all your own.

$1,678 $1,596

Shop Now

ASUS 14" ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop

ASUS 14" ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop
Best Buy

ASUS 14" ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop

Game like a pro on Windows 11 with this ROG Zephyrus G14. Double up on AMD firepower with Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and RTX 4060 GPU featuring exclusive AMD SmartShift and Smart Access Memory technology that dynamically boosts performance for any task. 

$1,600 $1,300

Shop Now

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2022) Gaming Laptop

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2022) Gaming Laptop
Amazon

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2022) Gaming Laptop

Get the ultimate versatility and with this ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop as it can be used as a tablet when you remove the keyboard.

$1,300 $770

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Gaming Controller Deals

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition
Walmart

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition

Save $32 on this Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition theme. It features motion controls, HD rumble and built-in Amiibo functionality. Plus, it's lightweight and comfortable and the battery lasts for 40 hours.

$92 $60

Shop Now

PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA Wireless Controller

PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA Wireless Controller
Amazon

PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA Wireless Controller

Play Game Pass Ultimate wirelessly on your Xbox Series X|S or other compatible devices (Xbox One, Windows 10/11, Android Mobile, and Smart TVs). Feature-packed, the XP-ULTRA gives you the flexibility to choose how you play.

$130 $100

Shop Now

PowerA - Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Joy

PowerA - Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Joy
Best Buy

PowerA - Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Joy

The PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch looks amazing and plays even better. Each controller features gorgeous designs and is engineered to ensure optimal in-game performance and reliability.

$45 $37

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset
Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset

This headset delivers 360° spatial audio and active noise cancellation. Its OLED base station offers seamless device swapping, and it includes dual audio streams for chats and games that pairs well with its noise-cancelling mic.

$350 $314

Shop Now

Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
Amazon

Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Razer’s Barracuda Pro blocks distractions without compromising sound and enhances your favorite games with a THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier. Upgraded Razer TriForce 50mm drivers deliver deep bass, while dual noise-cancelling mics adapt to your environment.

$250 $219

Shop Now

Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
Amazon

Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

The G535 headset has a lengthy 33 hours of playback. It's lightweight with easy on-ear controls, 40 mm drivers for clear sound and memory foam ear cups as well as a mic that's Discord-certified.

$130 $79

Shop Now

Razer BlackShark V2

Razer BlackShark V2
Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2

This headset features THX 7.1 surround sound and TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers. It offers long-lasting comfort with cooling gel cushions and a clear detachable cardioid mic.

$100 $80

Shop Now

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset for PC

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset for PC
Amazon

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset for PC

Get up to a whopping 300 hours of gameplay with the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Its reliable 2.4GHz connection means lag-free communication and dual chamber drivers make for bright, clear audio no matter how long the game goes on.

$200 $169

Shop Now

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset
Amazon

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset

Get your game on with 50mm Nanoclear drivers paired with adjustable active noise cancellation. This headset also includes dual mics for clear communication and a swappable dual battery system for 12+ hour usage.

$330 $300

Shop Now

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset

The Arctis Nova 7 comes packing high-fidelity drivers and customizable EQ settings as well as 360° audio. It supports dual audio streams across multiple platforms, has a 38-hour battery life, and comes complete with a noise-cancelling mic to reduce background audio.

$180 $160

Shop Now

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset
Amazon

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

For a more affordable headset option, consider this highly rated set that's currently 43% off. 

$70 $58

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

