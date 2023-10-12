Halloween is just weeks away, but some brands are already preparing for the upcoming holiday season by releasing advent calendars for 2023. While it may seem like it's too early to shop these festive finds, the best advent calendars of the year always sell out fast.

Advent calendars count down the days until Hanukkah, Christmas Eve and other holidays with daily surprise gifts like LEGO figurines, sweet treats or Disney princess dolls. As a kid, opening up a tab each day leading up to the holiday makes the season feel even more magical. There is an advent calendar out there for every type of kid from tots to preteens, and this year's best Christmas advent calendars for kids range from Pokémon and LEGO to Star Wars and Barbie to everything in between.

With so many options on the market, it can be tough to choose the right advent calendar. Don't worry: We've done the work for you and found the best advent calendars for kids in 2023. Ahead, shop our top picks to get your kids in the holiday spirit. Also, check out our Halloween advent calendars for kids to celebrate spooky season.

Best Pop-Culture Advent Calendars 2023 for Kids

Best 2023 Advent Calendars for Young Kids

Play-Doh Advent Calendar Amazon Play-Doh Advent Calendar Filled with mini tubs of Play-Doh, cookie cutters and more, this calendar ensures that the fun doesn't have to stop when the countdown is over. $31 $22 Shop Now

Best 2023 Advent Calendars for Older Kids

RELATED CONTENT: