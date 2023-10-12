Best Lists

The Best Advent Calendars for Kids in 2023: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Bluey, Disney and More

Mattel Disney Princess Advent Calendar
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:13 PM PDT, October 12, 2023

Countdown to the holidays with these adorable, themed advent calendars.

Halloween is just weeks away, but some brands are already preparing for the upcoming holiday season by releasing advent calendars for 2023. While it may seem like it's too early to shop these festive finds, the best advent calendars of the year always sell out fast.

Advent calendars count down the days until Hanukkah, Christmas Eve and other holidays with daily surprise gifts like LEGO figurines, sweet treats or Disney princess dolls. As a kid, opening up a tab each day leading up to the holiday makes the season feel even more magical. There is an advent calendar out there for every type of kid from tots to preteens, and this year's best Christmas advent calendars for kids range from Pokémon and LEGO to Star Wars and Barbie to everything in between.

With so many options on the market, it can be tough to choose the right advent calendar. Don't worry: We've done the work for you and found the best advent calendars for kids in 2023. Ahead, shop our top picks to get your kids in the holiday spirit. Also, check out our Halloween advent calendars for kids to celebrate spooky season.

Best Pop-Culture Advent Calendars 2023 for Kids

Super Mario Advent Calendar 2023 Limited Christmas Edition

Super Mario Advent Calendar 2023 Limited Christmas Edition
Super Mario Advent Calendar 2023 Limited Christmas Edition

This limited-edition advent calendar holds a never-before-seen Mario Santa figurine. 

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

Any young Jedi will adore this LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.

$45 $41

Shop Now

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids
Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids

Catching them all just got easier with this Pokémon advent calendar.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar DC Super Heroes 2023

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar DC Super Heroes 2023
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar DC Super Heroes 2023

Collect 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures from the DC Universe, including Batman, the Joker, Wonder Woman and more.

$50 $40

Shop Now

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar
LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

Score your favorite Avengers in LEGO figurine form – plus other fun Marvel items and accessories — with this advent calendar.

$45 $39

Shop Now

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023
Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023

Collect 25 Harry Potter keepsakes and collectibles with this enchanting calendar.

$30 $21

Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar
LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

With this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, kids will discover a surprise toy from Harry Potter each day to make their very own Hogsmeade Village.

$45 $42

Shop Now

Roblox Action Collection Advent Calendar

Roblox Action Collection Advent Calendar
Roblox Action Collection Advent Calendar

Make the holiday season even more exciting with this Roblox Advent Calendar which also comes with exclusive in-game gifts. 

Best 2023 Advent Calendars for Young Kids

Play-Doh Advent Calendar

Play-Doh Advent Calendar
Play-Doh Advent Calendar

Filled with mini tubs of Play-Doh, cookie cutters and more, this calendar ensures that the fun doesn't have to stop when the countdown is over.

$31 $22

Shop Now

CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar

CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar
CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar

Now your kiddo can play with CoComelon toys while they watch CoComelon on TV.

Bluey Advent Calendar

Bluey Advent Calendar
Bluey Advent Calendar

The little ones will love opening up the flaps to uncover their favorite Bluey characters. 

Mattel Disney Princess Advent Calendar

Mattel Disney Princess Advent Calendar
Mattel Disney Princess Advent Calendar

Inside this Disney Princess Advent Calendar, you'll find four princess dolls, five friends and all kinds of accessories.

$31 $29

Shop Now

Best 2023 Advent Calendars for Older Kids

Disney 100 Advent Calendar a Storybook Library: Countdown to Christmas

Disney 100 Advent Calendar a Storybook Library: Countdown to Christmas
Disney 100 Advent Calendar a Storybook Library: Countdown to Christmas

Encourage reading with this Disney Countdown to Christmas, which provides a new story each night. 

$32 $27

Shop Now

National Geographic Science Advent Calendar 2023

National Geographic Science Advent Calendar 2023
National Geographic Science Advent Calendar 2023

Educational advent calendars are fun, too!

$40 $34

Shop Now

Cadbury Dairy Milk Heroes Advent Calendar

Cadbury Dairy Milk Heroes Advent Calendar
Cadbury Dairy Milk Heroes Advent Calendar

The classic chocolate advent calendar will always be a favorite.

$25 $21

Shop Now

Barbie Cutie Reveal Advent Calendar

Barbie Cutie Reveal Advent Calendar
Barbie Cutie Reveal Advent Calendar

Countdown to Christmas by unboxing mix-and-match clothing for the included wintery Barbie doll. 

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar 60381

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar 60381
LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar 60381

Create a Christmas village with new festive LEGO figures each day. 

