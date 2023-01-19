Lighting a candle can transform any space making it more comfortable and inviting. Certain scents can even create a relaxing atmosphere to make it easier to unwind after a long day. But with all the joy that a candle can bring, there are downsides.

For one, some places — like offices, classrooms and dorm rooms — don't allow candles due to the danger of an open flame. Second, a candle obsession can get pricey. So if you feel like you're burning money each time you light a candle or you're banned from lighting candles at all, an electric candle warmer might be the perfect solution.

One type of candle warmer, a wax melter, provides a hot plate where you can place scented wax cubes, letting them melt and release a wonderful fragrance into the room without the fiery flame. Warming lamps, a similar option, allow you to place a candle above or below a bulb that slowly warms the candle's wax, filling a room with its scent. Candle warmers can be used in dorms, offices and other spots where you can't get away with striking a match. It's possible you've seen candle warmers popping up on your Instagram and TikTok feeds. For people who simply aren't fans of turning on the "big light" in a room, candle warmers add a romantic charm to any desk, countertop or corner. (And that's in addition to keeping the room smelling great.)

Besides the safety a candle warmer brings, they come in absolutely adorable designs as well as modern sleek models that can fit into any decor style. Below, check out our picks for the best candle warmers you can buy from Amazon.

Best Candle Warming Lamps

Luzled Electric Candle Warmer Amazon Luzled Electric Candle Warmer The large base on this candle warming lamp allows you to heat all sizes of candle. The modern design also has modern technology with a timer so you can set how long the light stays on. $13 Shop Now

Novamer Candle Warmer Lamp Amazon Novamer Candle Warmer Lamp This warmer lamp has vintage charm with an intricate colored-glass lampshade. The lamp comes with high heat bulbs that will slowly melt your standard candles. $50 Shop Now

Best Wax Melters

Nafang Electric Wax Melt Warmer Amazon Nafang Electric Wax Melt Warmer Another great option to emulate a candle, this warmer looks as if it's heated by burning coal. The adorable warmer even comes with a metal top to look like a real fire pit. $28 $25 Shop Now

Dimux Coffee Mug and Candle Warmer Amazon Dimux Coffee Mug and Candle Warmer If you just want a candle warmer that gets the job done, this small warmer is your option. It doubles as a beverage warmer, so you can also use it for your cup of coffee in the morning. $32 $30 Shop Now

Palanchy Ceramic Wax Melt Warmer Amazon Palanchy Ceramic Wax Melt Warmer Not only can you use wax melts in this candle warmer, but you can also put a smaller candle directly in the warmer or drops of essential oil. All three options will fill your room with wonderful fragrance. $22 $20 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers for Year-Round Caffeine Cravings

Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In 2023: Top Cleaners for Wood and Carpet

23 Cozy Candles to Warm Your Home All Winter Long

Save Hundreds on Powerful Dyson Vacuums This Winter

10 Best Espresso Machines For Impressive Home-Brewed Coffee Drinks

15 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa

How to Achieve That Perfect Glow-Up With an Affordable At-Home Treatment