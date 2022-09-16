Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: 50% Off Lancôme, Clinique, Benefit Cosmetics and More
The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.
For those unfamiliar, this is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year; here's a rundown. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, Clinique's High Impact Mascara is on sale along with Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum and Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pen. Be sure to check the full schedule of sales and mark your calendar to snag your favorites—each product is discounted for one day only.
To score the best beauty deals today, here's the full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
Friday, September 16
Clinique's High Impact Mascara is a brand best-seller. This mascara creates bolder, fuller, & lusher lashes for the perfect, dramatic look.
SeroVital ADVANCED focuses on promoting better sleep, mood, & skin, while also increasing energy. ADVANCED works to boost hGH naturally via its 2-part system.
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum supercharges your skin's protective barrier using a Bifidus Prebiotic that gives your skin a healthy glow.
Benefit's Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pen gives you the look of microbladed brows without all of the hassle. This pen created the illusion of all-natural brows with its 3 fine-lines that are designed to blend in with your existing hairs while also filling in any gaps.
Saturday, September 17
- Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Was $32,Now $16
- 50% off Too Faced Hangover Primers
- r.e.m. beauty At The Borderline Eyeliner Marker
Was $19,Now $10
