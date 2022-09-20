Aside from the search for the best pair of jeans and little black dress, one style essential we're always on the hunt for is the perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable, timeless, and effortlessly sexy, the white tee is a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

Arguably the best part of a white tee is its versatility. You can go for the classic jeans and white tee combo, layer them under your favorite fall jackets, tuck them into midi skirts and trousers for work, pair them with your favorite leggings for lazy days, and so much more.

Practically every style savant—from modern muses such as Bella Hadid and Zoe Kravitz to '90s icons including Kate Moss and Madonna—love to rock a white tee, and we're here to show you the best options. At every price range and for every size up to 4X, we've rounded up ten perfect white tees to add to your wardrobe.

From classic Hanes crewnecks to elevated options from Abercrombie and Revolve, here are the best white T-shirts for women that are sure to become your go-to top for years to come.

Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt Skims Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt While they might be a bit of a splurge, Skims T-shirts are viral for a reason: they're supremely soft and lightly hug your figure for the best fit possible. Plus, they range from size XXS to 4X. $48 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 35 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022

UGG Boots & Slippers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Just In Time for Fall

17 Internet-Famous Fashion Finds on Amazon That Will Rule Fall 2022

15 Fall Fashion Essentials from Khloe Kardashian's Good American Sale

32 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

10 Must-Have Fall Pieces from Express Under $100

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials

DL1961’s New Fall Collection Has All Your Wardrobe Essentials