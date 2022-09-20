Shopping

The 10 Best White T-Shirts for Women to Wear With Everything: Vintage, Fitted and Classic Styles

By Lauren Gruber‍
White T-Shirts for Women
Aside from the search for the best pair of jeans and little black dress, one style essential we're always on the hunt for is the perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable, timeless, and effortlessly sexy, the white tee is a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

Arguably the best part of a white tee is its versatility. You can go for the classic jeans and white tee combo, layer them under your favorite fall jackets, tuck them into midi skirts and trousers for work, pair them with your favorite leggings for lazy days, and so much more.

Practically every style savant—from modern muses such as Bella Hadid and Zoe Kravitz to '90s icons including Kate Moss and Madonna—love to rock a white tee, and we're here to show you the best options. At every price range and for every size up to 4X, we've rounded up ten perfect white tees to add to your wardrobe.

From classic Hanes crewnecks to elevated options from Abercrombie and Revolve, here are the best white T-shirts for women that are sure to become your go-to top for years to come.

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee
Madewell Northside Vintage Tee
Nordstrom
Madewell Northside Vintage Tee

Over 1,000 five-star reviewers love this simple cotton crew-neck inspired by vintage silhouettes.

$19
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Portrait Neck Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Portrait Neck Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Portrait Neck Bodysuit

If you're looking for a base layering piece to style under coats and cardigans for fall, Abercrombie is famous for their stretchy, slim-fitting bodysuits that stay tucked into jeans and skirts.

$60
Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt
Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt
Skims
Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt

While they might be a bit of a splurge, Skims T-shirts are viral for a reason: they're supremely soft and lightly hug your figure for the best fit possible. Plus, they range from size XXS to 4X.

$48
Old Navy EveryWear V-Neck T-Shirt for Women
Old Navy EveryWear V-Neck T-Shirt for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy EveryWear V-Neck T-Shirt for Women

If you prefer V-necks to crew-necks, this affordable option from Old Navy boasts over 5,000 five-star ratings and goes up to a size 4X.

$13$10
Bardot Crop Collar Tee
Bardot Crop Collar Tee
Revolve
Bardot Crop Collar Tee

For a preppier option, this ribbed tee features a classy color and partial button closure.

$69
Gap Ribbed Henley T-Shirt
Gap Ribbed Henley T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Ribbed Henley T-Shirt

A versatile long-sleeve crewneck that you can wear over sports bras, with lounge wear or even with jeans.

$40$35
Savage X Fenty Xssential Baby Pocket Tee
Xssential Baby Pocket Tee
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Fenty Xssential Baby Pocket Tee

Paired with leggings or sweats for nights in or jeans for a casual daytime 'fit, this pocket tee is a must-have basic.

$40$15
WITH NEW XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Hanes Men's Tagless Cotton Crew Undershirt
Hanes Ultimate Men's Ultimate Tagless Slim Fit Crew Undershirt-4-pack
Amazon
Hanes Men's Tagless Cotton Crew Undershirt

These might technically be men's shirts, but you can never go wrong with a four-pack of Hanes in a cotton blend for under $25.

$36$24
Nation LTD Laila Snap Corset Tee
Nation LTD Laila Snap Corset Tee
Revolve
Nation LTD Laila Snap Corset Tee

If you're after a dressier option, this corset-style tee features snap buttons and puff sleeves in 100% pima cotton.

$168
Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit

Another great bodysuit option from Abercrombie, this time in a simple long-sleeve crewneck.

$50

