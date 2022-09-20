The 10 Best White T-Shirts for Women to Wear With Everything: Vintage, Fitted and Classic Styles
Aside from the search for the best pair of jeans and little black dress, one style essential we're always on the hunt for is the perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable, timeless, and effortlessly sexy, the white tee is a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.
Arguably the best part of a white tee is its versatility. You can go for the classic jeans and white tee combo, layer them under your favorite fall jackets, tuck them into midi skirts and trousers for work, pair them with your favorite leggings for lazy days, and so much more.
Practically every style savant—from modern muses such as Bella Hadid and Zoe Kravitz to '90s icons including Kate Moss and Madonna—love to rock a white tee, and we're here to show you the best options. At every price range and for every size up to 4X, we've rounded up ten perfect white tees to add to your wardrobe.
From classic Hanes crewnecks to elevated options from Abercrombie and Revolve, here are the best white T-shirts for women that are sure to become your go-to top for years to come.
Over 1,000 five-star reviewers love this simple cotton crew-neck inspired by vintage silhouettes.
If you're looking for a base layering piece to style under coats and cardigans for fall, Abercrombie is famous for their stretchy, slim-fitting bodysuits that stay tucked into jeans and skirts.
While they might be a bit of a splurge, Skims T-shirts are viral for a reason: they're supremely soft and lightly hug your figure for the best fit possible. Plus, they range from size XXS to 4X.
If you prefer V-necks to crew-necks, this affordable option from Old Navy boasts over 5,000 five-star ratings and goes up to a size 4X.
For a preppier option, this ribbed tee features a classy color and partial button closure.
A versatile long-sleeve crewneck that you can wear over sports bras, with lounge wear or even with jeans.
Paired with leggings or sweats for nights in or jeans for a casual daytime 'fit, this pocket tee is a must-have basic.
These might technically be men's shirts, but you can never go wrong with a four-pack of Hanes in a cotton blend for under $25.
If you're after a dressier option, this corset-style tee features snap buttons and puff sleeves in 100% pima cotton.
Another great bodysuit option from Abercrombie, this time in a simple long-sleeve crewneck.
